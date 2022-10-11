Read full article on original website
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report
‘LaPolitics’: Hillar Moore for attorney general?
There were two new names officially folded into the developing race for attorney general this month, and they may not be the last, according to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore. A Democrat whose current term ends in 2027, Moore told LaPolitics the race for attorney general next year...
Baton Rouge Business Report
ITEP analysis concludes reforms boosted Louisiana business climate
A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. Advocates of the changes made six years ago say the results should allay fears that curtailing the incentive would kill jobs or drive investment out of town. The...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Parker Host opens Avondale Global Gateway
Parker Host announced last week that it had transformed the former Avondale Shipyards into the Avondale Global Gateway, a global logistics hub for intermodal commerce. Avondale Global Gateway combines river, road and rail connections with ample storage and laydown space with a strategic location. Accommodating ships, barges, rail and trucks, the site offers immediate access to regional and interstate highway systems and is positioned at the interchange of six Class I railroads, creating capability to distribute cargo in all directions.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Livingston Parish moves forward with carbon capture moratorium
Livingston Parish Council members approved a 12-month moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells used for carbon capture at their meeting Thursday, WAFB-TV reports. It’s unclear what impact the moratorium might have, as the federal government, not the parish, has the primary authority to regulate carbon capture wells. But...
Comments / 0