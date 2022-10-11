Parker Host announced last week that it had transformed the former Avondale Shipyards into the Avondale Global Gateway, a global logistics hub for intermodal commerce. Avondale Global Gateway combines river, road and rail connections with ample storage and laydown space with a strategic location. Accommodating ships, barges, rail and trucks, the site offers immediate access to regional and interstate highway systems and is positioned at the interchange of six Class I railroads, creating capability to distribute cargo in all directions.

AVONDALE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO