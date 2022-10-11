Read full article on original website
For Many, Long COVID's Impacts Go On And On, Major Study Says
Oct. 12, 2022 – About 1 in 20 people with long COVID continue to live with symptoms at 18 months, and another 42% reported only some improvement in their health and wellbeing in the same time frame, a large study out of Scotland found. Multiple studies are evaluating people...
Facial Nerve: What to Know
Your brainstem hosts multiple cranial nerves. The facial nerve is the seventh cranial nerve. It controls your facial movements and expressions. The nerve fibers controlled by your facial nerve also involve your tongue and tear production. The facial nerve affects several other muscles and can moderate your sensitivity to sound volume.
Walmart to Recruit People for Clinical Drug Trials
Oct. 12, 2022 -- Walmart is expanding its health care ambitions, announcing this week it will recruit people for drugmakers’ clinical trials. That could bring new sources of income from drug companies for the super-retailer. Its stores will become a “funnel” for health care organizations that want to reach...
Unisom Simple Slumbers Oral Side Effects by Likelihood and Severity
If experienced, these tend to have a Severe expression i. Sorry, we have no data available. Please contact your doctor or pharmacist. If experienced, these tend to have a Less Severe expression i. a long period of feeling drowsy or sleepy. dizziness. headache. INFREQUENT side effects. If experienced, these tend...
What Is Appendix Testis Torsion?
Appendix testis torsion is a condition that affects the testes of the male reproductive system. This article looks at the symptoms and causes of this condition and how it can be diagnosed and treated. What Is the Appendix Testis Torsion?. The appendix testis is a tiny piece of tissue attached...
First They Get Long COVID, Then They Lose Their Health Care
Oct. 13, 2022 – It’s a devastating series of setbacks for long COVID patients. First, they get the debilitating symptoms of their condition. Then they are forced to give up their jobs, or severely curtail their work hours, as their symptoms linger. And next, for many, they lose their employer-sponsored health insurance.
Yoga, Other Mindfulness Practices Improve Blood Sugar in Type 2 Diabetes
Oct. 14, 2022 -- Patients with type 2 diabetes achieve much better control of their blood sugar if they participate in mind-and-body-practices such as yoga, a new study shows. While past research has been done specifically for yoga, this study, published online recently in the Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine, also looked at the benefits of other mind-and-body practices for these patients, including qi gong and meditation.
Probiotic-Immune 1 Billion Cell-45 Mg-25 Mcg Chewable Tablet Antidiarrheal Formulations With Gut Flora Microorganisms - Uses, Side Effects, and More
Probiotic-Immune 1 Billion Cell-45 Mg-25 Mcg Chewable Tablet Antidiarrheal Formulations With Gut Flora Microorganisms. Probiotic-Immune 1 Billion Cell-45 Mg-25 Mcg Chewable Tablet Antidiarrheal Formulations With Gut Flora Microorganisms. How to use Probiotic-Immune 1 Billion Cell-45 Mg-25 Mcg Chewable Tablet Antidiarrheal Formulations With Gut Flora Microorganisms. Consult your pharmacist or physician.
Could Pot Prevent a Pot Belly? Researchers Get the Skinny on Cannabis
Oct. 12, 2022 – Another stoner stereotype bites the dust: Despite its appetite-boosting effects – better known as the "munchies" – cannabis may actually help keep your weight in check. Cannabis users may be less likely to become obese than people who abstain, according to a recent...
What if Big Tech Could Read Your Mind?
Greg lived in a nursing home. An assault 6 years earlier left him barely conscious, unable to talk or eat. Two years of rehab did little to help him. Most people in Greg’s condition would have remained nonverbal and separated from the world for the rest of their lives. But at age 38, Greg received a brain implant through a clinical trial.
What Are Burners and Stingers?
Burners and stingers are common sports injuries that often occur in contact sports, such as football, hockey, or lacrosse. However, burners and stingers can also sometimes be the result of just going through the activities of daily living. Burners/stingers are intense pains that run through the neck and shoulder. The...
Recalled baby formula may be improperly sealed
Abbott is voluntarily recalling several brands of ready-to-feed baby formula because some of the bottles may not have been sealed properly.
Coping With Depression is the Hardest Thing I've Ever Done
I don’t remember the first time I had a depressive episode. I know it must have been in high school when I felt like there was a bit too much darkness in my head instead of light. Over the next few years, I would experience the most intense episodes of my life, leaving me confined to my bed for entire days or lying on cold bathroom floors in tears.
Cost of Medicare Prescriptions Varies Widely From State to State
Oct. 11, 2022 -- Some people pay thousands of dollars more for prescription medicine than others pay based on where they live, a Medicare startup company says. The company, called Chapter, says Medicare prescription costs vary widely from state to state – and sometimes even from one ZIP Code to another. That means that geographic location could cost some seniors with a chronic medical condition thousands of dollars a year.
Long COVID Can Make You Less Able to Exercise: Study
Oct. 14, 2022 – Adults with persistent cases of long COVID lost some of their ability to exercise 3 months after getting COVID, according to a new study published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers from the University of California San Francisco and Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital identified 38...
Respiratory Infections Are Rising Among Children
Oct. 11, 2022 -- America’s kids are experiencing an increase in respiratory illness, and it’s not just because of coronavirus, experts say. Respiratory infections typically go up during the winter months. But this year’s increase has started earlier and stronger than normal. “Sick kids are crowding emergency...
Flu Season Is Starting Early and May Be Severe, Experts Warn
Oct. 14, 2022 – As outbreaks of flu and other respiratory conditions pop up across the United States, health experts say the nation may be facing an early and severe flu season. “I’m concerned that we will have a very substantial influenza season coming up this year, very different...
