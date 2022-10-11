Police issue arrest warrants for two suspects in stabbing at Grapevine laundromat

A Grapevine man is in the hospital after being stabbed Monday and police are looking for two suspects, officials said.

According to a Grapevine Police Department Facebook post, the victim was assaulted Monday afternoon around 4:30 in a domestic violence dispute. He managed to run to a nearby business for help and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police haven’t publicly released the name of the victim or suspects.

Officials said police officers breached the door of an apartment on Mustang Drive where they were told the suspects were hiding, but the apartment was empty. There was a large police presence along Mustang Drive at apartments near the stadium during the incident, and some residents were not allowed to go home while officers blocked off the area Monday evening.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the suspects, police said.

The victim went to Tap In Grill and Pub for help, the restaurant posted on Facebook. “A Tap In Employee was outside when they over heard a person in distress,” the post reads. “They quickly worked to get that person inside and out of danger and when inside a retired first responder worked to provide medical assistance until EMT arrived.”

The restaurant closed for the night but will reopen Tuesday, according to the post.