Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Grav South Brew Co. in Cotati to close as a result of losses from COVID-19
Grav South Brew Co., a Cotati brewpub started by a former firefighter who turned his passion for home brewing into a second career, will close Nov. 13. The brewery becomes another notable closure in Sonoma County’s craft beer industry as a result of the economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. Steele and Hops, the Santa Rosa restaurant and brewery on Mendocino Avenue, closed July 3 after six years in business. In Marin County, Marin Brewing Co. closed in January as a result of lost income from COVID-19.
techxplore.com
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California North Coast wine grape harvest eases toward an early finish
A third consecutive drought-challenged wine grape season is nearly complete in the North Coast, an earlier-than-normal finish spurred by consistently warm fall days on the heels of an extraordinary hot and long late summer heat wave. The assessment from vintners, growers and fruit brokers is that the region’s billion-dollar wine...
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County dairy farmers face uncertain future
When 11-year-old Brayden Beretta informed his Aunt Jennifer he would take over Beretta Family Organic Dairy when he turns 18, she smiled because that would mean the fourth-generation family business would go on. But, there’s no guarantee that will happen. “At this point, we’re just trying to survive with...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Wine industry water use a topic at this month’s Sonoma County virtual town hall on drought
Water use in the wine industry will be among the topics of Sonoma County’s monthly virtual town hall on the drought, scheduled Thursday at 4 p.m. The recorded meeting, the sixth in a series, will include a discussion of efforts to make the wine industry more sustainable, as well as programs for private well owners whose wells have run dry or are at risk of doing so.
mendofever.com
‘Dangerous Tree Trimming’, Sonoma is Poaching Our Deputies, Flow Kana Campus Becoming a Fire Hazard—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on October 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. The Zoom portion of the MAC meetings has been changed to match the Zoom parameters at the County Board of Supervisors meetings, where only the official guest speakers and MAC members will appear on video. All public participants are limited to written comments on Zoom. Members of the public who are attending in person may comment. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Member Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, Fran Laughton, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were present at the meeting. Members Chris Boyd, Sattie Clark, and Adam Gaska were absent.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Marin County civic center: A vision that continues to inspire Bay Area professionals
Civic center’s 60th anniversary Find out about all the Oct. 13 events here. Over the decades, those who live for architecture or those who work in the Marin Civic Center find it both fascinating and endearing. “The setting and stunning architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright's Civic Center is one...
RELATED PEOPLE
One of the world's greatest chefs was found dead in SF. His killing is still unsolved.
At the height of his fame, someone killed chef Masa Kobayashi at his San Francisco home.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo council approves settlement over proposed Costco development
VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council approved an agreement with Safeway on Tuesday, clearing the way for construction to begin on a proposed Costco shopping center project and associated housing development. No one on the council commented on the move while unanimously approving the agreement settling a lawsuit the...
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country
Beset by climate change and billionaire carpetbaggers, Napa Valley, California’s legendary wine-making eden, braces for an uncertain future The post Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northbaybusinessjournal.com
‘A good time place’: Marin County Civic Center celebrates 60 years
Civic center’s 60th anniversary Find out about all the Oct. 13 events here. In July 1957, Frank Lloyd Wright stood for the first time on the site of the former Scettrini Ranch in San Rafael. Inspired by his panoramic view of the extraordinary Marin County landscape, he announced that he had come up with his design for the Marin County Civic Center complex.
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why
A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
SFGate
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home
David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
everythingsouthcity.com
Lockdown of South San Francisco High
PRESS STATEMENT – For Immediate Release - Wednesday, October 12, 2022 . South San Francisco Unified School District on Lockdown of South San Francisco High.
Comments / 0