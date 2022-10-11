ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

northbaybusinessjournal.com

Grav South Brew Co. in Cotati to close as a result of losses from COVID-19

Grav South Brew Co., a Cotati brewpub started by a former firefighter who turned his passion for home brewing into a second career, will close Nov. 13. The brewery becomes another notable closure in Sonoma County’s craft beer industry as a result of the economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. Steele and Hops, the Santa Rosa restaurant and brewery on Mendocino Avenue, closed July 3 after six years in business. In Marin County, Marin Brewing Co. closed in January as a result of lost income from COVID-19.
COTATI, CA
techxplore.com

Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market

A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

California North Coast wine grape harvest eases toward an early finish

A third consecutive drought-challenged wine grape season is nearly complete in the North Coast, an earlier-than-normal finish spurred by consistently warm fall days on the heels of an extraordinary hot and long late summer heat wave. The assessment from vintners, growers and fruit brokers is that the region’s billion-dollar wine...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
bontraveler.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area

Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County dairy farmers face uncertain future

When 11-year-old Brayden Beretta informed his Aunt Jennifer he would take over Beretta Family Organic Dairy when he turns 18, she smiled because that would mean the fourth-generation family business would go on. But, there’s no guarantee that will happen. “At this point, we’re just trying to survive with...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Wine industry water use a topic at this month’s Sonoma County virtual town hall on drought

Water use in the wine industry will be among the topics of Sonoma County’s monthly virtual town hall on the drought, scheduled Thursday at 4 p.m. The recorded meeting, the sixth in a series, will include a discussion of efforts to make the wine industry more sustainable, as well as programs for private well owners whose wells have run dry or are at risk of doing so.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

‘Dangerous Tree Trimming’, Sonoma is Poaching Our Deputies, Flow Kana Campus Becoming a Fire Hazard—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC

The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on October 12, 2022 at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. The Zoom portion of the MAC meetings has been changed to match the Zoom parameters at the County Board of Supervisors meetings, where only the official guest speakers and MAC members will appear on video. All public participants are limited to written comments on Zoom. Members of the public who are attending in person may comment. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Member Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, Fran Laughton, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were present at the meeting. Members Chris Boyd, Sattie Clark, and Adam Gaska were absent.
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

‘A good time place’: Marin County Civic Center celebrates 60 years

Civic center’s 60th anniversary Find out about all the Oct. 13 events here. In July 1957, Frank Lloyd Wright stood for the first time on the site of the former Scettrini Ranch in San Rafael. Inspired by his panoramic view of the extraordinary Marin County landscape, he announced that he had come up with his design for the Marin County Civic Center complex.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why

A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Lockdown of South San Francisco High

PRESS STATEMENT – For Immediate Release - Wednesday, October 12, 2022                          . South San Francisco Unified School District on Lockdown of South San Francisco High.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

