CHICAGO - Antonio Coria says he sensed "an evil presence" the night he believes he was almost murdered. He had been hired Monday to pick up Sandra Kolalou on the Northwest Side and bring her to Foster Beach, where her SUV needed to be towed. The night ended with Kolalou allegedly coming at him with a pocketknife and Coria fending her off with a stick.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO