fox32chicago.com
Woman found unresponsive in Loop apartment with gunshot to the head: police
CHICAGO - A woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head in a downtown Chicago apartment Friday afternoon. Police say the victim, a 38-year-old woman, was found shot around 1:02 p.m. in an apartment in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street in the Loop. The...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in Gresham armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged in a carjacking last August in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday on the Near West Side and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said. He is accused of being...
fox32chicago.com
Person surrenders after 18+ hour standoff with Oak Park police
OAK PARK, Ill. - No one was injured during a standoff that lasted over 18 hours in Oak Park overnight Thursday. A person surrendered to Oak Park police around 5:20 a.m. Friday after barricading themselves in a home in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue. Village officials say the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn North Side businesses about recent break-ins
CHICAGO - Over the past few weeks, police have been investigating multiple business break-ins and burglaries on Chicago's North Side near Albany Park. Police say the offenders break windows or glass doors to gain entry. They then target the cash register of safe before fleeing with money. The incidents happened...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed, robbed after argument breaks out on Red Line train
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on a CTA Red Line train Thursday night in the Lake View neighborhood. The 25-year-old began arguing with two males who were riding the Red Line around 10:10 p.m., police said. The group got off the...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 38, shot in the face while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was driving around 1:23 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 13th Street when someone in a gold sedan started shooting at her, police said. She suffered...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, shot in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking outside early Friday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 20-year-old was outside just after midnight in the 10800 block of South King Drive when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. He was transported to Trinity Hospital where...
fox32chicago.com
CPD detective team is October's 'Police Officer of the Month'
CHICAGO - October's "Police Officer of the Month" isn't just one Chicago officer, but an entire CPD detective team. The team was honored Thursday morning for identifying an offender in a hit-and-run crash where three people died. "They are Sergeant Morad Haleem, Detective Kevin Rasmussen, Detective Shadi Sweiss, Detective Jerad...
fox32chicago.com
Car pulls up, gunman gets out and shoots 2 teens on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 3:27 p.m., police say the two male victims were in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender got out and fired shots. Both...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 61, charged in deadly East Side stabbing
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a 29-year-old Tuesday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Roberto Silva, 61, was arrested moments after he fatally stabbed a man in a home in the 10300 block of South Avenue F, according to Chicago police. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Pregnant Chicago woman missing from Chinatown, family says
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing pregnant woman from Chinatown. According to police, Bilian Fang was last seen October 9, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. Fang's family tells FOX 32 Chicago she's nine months pregnant, and that the 40-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Tow driver says he feared for his life as he drove around woman accused of dismembering landlord
CHICAGO - Antonio Coria says he sensed "an evil presence" the night he believes he was almost murdered. He had been hired Monday to pick up Sandra Kolalou on the Northwest Side and bring her to Foster Beach, where her SUV needed to be towed. The night ended with Kolalou allegedly coming at him with a pocketknife and Coria fending her off with a stick.
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list,' making threatening comments to student
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - A teacher at a Catholic elementary school in East Chicago was charged Friday after telling a 5th grader earlier this week that she had a "kill list" and the student was on it, police said. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus...
fox32chicago.com
New details released after Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged Wednesday with murdering her landlord, apparently using "large butcher knives" to dismember her body before putting the body parts in a freezer, police said Wednesday night. Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, tenants in a home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue...
fox32chicago.com
Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
fox32chicago.com
Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago victim who resisted armed robbery shot multiple times: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies, one of which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. According to police, on Oct. 8, five offenders used a stolen silver 2022 Kia Sportage to commit two armed robberies on the city's West Side, specially in the Austin neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, charged in fatal shooting of Simeon High School student
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the 2021 shooting that killed a student from Simeon Career Academy High School in Englewood. The teen was identified by police as the person who open fired and killed 15-year-old Kentrell McNeal and seriously wounded a 14-year-old boy while they were sitting in a car on Sept. 21, 2021 in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Police search for suspects in recent Chicago Lawn armed robberies
CHICAGO - Police are searching for two suspects in recent armed robberies on Chicago's Southwest Side. There have been at least four incidents reported in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood this month when victims were robbed at gunpoint. The incidents happened at the below times and locations:. On Oct. 7 at...
