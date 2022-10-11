ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Baldwinsville Police report: Superintendent asked student to record video of crowd surfing

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — We have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report shows Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson gave a student his phone and wallet, and asked them to record video of him crowd surfing at the homecoming football game on Friday night. Then, he forgot to take them back, according to the high school principal referenced in the report. Baldwinsville police arrested Thomson after students told school leaders they smelled alcohol on him at the game. He was eventually pulled over after police saw him turning into a district parking lot on East Oneida Street.
localsyr.com

Second Baldwinsville Board meeting cancelled hours after being scheduled

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education has cancelled what would have been a second special board meeting this week, just hours after it was scheduled. The meeting was announced on the district web site Wednesday morning. After 4:00pm Wednesday, a district spokesperson emailed NewsChannel 9 with...
Syracuse.com

Judge candidate, who deputies say overdosed on fentanyl, breaks silence (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 14)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 64; Low: 41. A cloudy, cool weekend. See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave Harrington Homes a chance to flex its creative muscles. Michael Pettinato, Harrington’s vice president and the president of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central York, says the company’s entry for the event, “The Lillian,” named after his daughter, finds a happy medium between “majestic and homey.” Take a closer look. (Dennis Nett photo)
iheartoswego.com

Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022

Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

OCSD officials inform community of ‘non-credible threat’ at high school

OSWEGO — In a letter from Oswego City School District officials to community members Tuesday, an individual was arrested after a non-credible threat was posted on social media. Oswego City School District (OCSD) Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin said to OCSD community members that there was “information circulating on social...
Jason Thomson
WWLP

NYS Police arrest 3 teens in connection to damaging Adirondack High Schools internet

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that three teenagers have been charged after allegedly trespassing at Adirondack High School on October 6th and severing the school’s internet connection. According to police, on Friday, October 7th, Adirondack School District officials reported that an incident occurred while the school was closed over […]
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Superintendent Crowd Surfing at Football Game Later Busted For Alleged DWI

*** UPDATE: Syracuse.com reports that the school board has placed the Superintendent on administrative leave. ***. Guess there's such a thing as taking school spirit too far. One school official from New York state may have been having a little too much fun at Friday's football game, according to police. Now, his future with the school district is uncertain. What happened?
flackbroadcasting.com

Search is on for dog who fled scene of Oneida County accident

MARCY- The search is on for a dog who belongs to a local man who was involved in an accident Thursday evening in Oneida County. It was around 7:10 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received word of a collision that involved two vehicles in the town of Marcy. It happened on the Trenton Road and the Sheriff’s Office investigated.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville superintendent arrested for DWI after crowdsurfing at football game

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House burglaries spike in Syracuse’s east side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A total of 74 homes have been broken into in the Syracuse University and Le Moyne College areas from August 10 to October 3, according to Syracuse Police Department. Of those 74 homes, 66 had people inside at the time of the burglaries, and 24 involved stolen vehicles. 661 homes were […]
localsyr.com

Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
