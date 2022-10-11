Read full article on original website
Baldwinsville School Board member resigns day after superintendent’s DWI arrest
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Board of Education member Frank Matus has submitted his resignation to the district, according to a document obtained by NewsChannel 9. His resignation is effective October 8. It’s not clear if one development is related to the other, but Matus submitted his resignation the...
Baldwinsville Police report: Superintendent asked student to record video of crowd surfing
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — We have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report shows Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson gave a student his phone and wallet, and asked them to record video of him crowd surfing at the homecoming football game on Friday night. Then, he forgot to take them back, according to the high school principal referenced in the report. Baldwinsville police arrested Thomson after students told school leaders they smelled alcohol on him at the game. He was eventually pulled over after police saw him turning into a district parking lot on East Oneida Street.
Second Baldwinsville Board meeting cancelled hours after being scheduled
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education has cancelled what would have been a second special board meeting this week, just hours after it was scheduled. The meeting was announced on the district web site Wednesday morning. After 4:00pm Wednesday, a district spokesperson emailed NewsChannel 9 with...
Police report details Baldwinsville superintendent’s arrest on school property
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson failed field sobriety tests conducted on school property and was arrested in the parking lot of the district offices, the official arrest report obtained by NewsChannel 9 reveals. For the first time, the 10-page document reveals where Thomson was when he...
Baldwinsville police chief says school superintendent’s alcohol level requires ‘significant amount’
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Baldwinsville school superintendent Jason Thomson admitted to police he had one beer Friday at a local restaurant before he was pulled over on school grounds that night on suspicions of drunken driving. When asked later at the village police station, again, how much he’d had to...
Superintendent Crowd Surfing at Football Game Later Busted For Alleged DWI
*** UPDATE: Syracuse.com reports that the school board has placed the Superintendent on administrative leave. ***. Guess there's such a thing as taking school spirit too far. One school official from New York state may have been having a little too much fun at Friday's football game, according to police. Now, his future with the school district is uncertain. What happened?
Baldwinsville superintendent arrested for DWI after crowdsurfing at football game
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
