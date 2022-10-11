Read full article on original website
Carson Wentz fractures his finger, now what?
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Multiple reports confirm that Carson Wentz has suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand. Wentz injured his finger during the Commanders’ Thursday night football game against the Chicago Bears. He apparently played through the injury, and the Commanders beat Chicago 12-7 to end a four-game losing streak. According to […]
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while...
Twitter reacts to the Utah Utes’ win over the USC Trojans
How Twitter reacted to the Utah Utes beating the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
Guardians rally for 3 runs in the 9th to stun Yankees, take 2-1 advantage in ALDS
Only a day removed from a dramatic extra-inning win in Game 2 of the ALDS, the Cleveland Guardians shocked the New York Yankees again on Saturday. Trailing by two, the Guardians rallied for three runs in the ninth inning, earning a 6-5 win and a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five series.
Oregon to Host ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ For UCLA Football Showdown
The Bruins and Ducks are set to face off in ESPN’s game of the week for the second time in a row, this time in Eugene.
College football power rankings updated for Week 8 games
Trying to come up with scientific and unbiased college football rankings is getting harder by the week this year. Just halfway through the season and with the conference schedules opening up, it's apparent that teams are changing very rapidly week to week. You aren't who you were last Saturday, ...
Commentary: Lincoln Riley and USC fail to achieve statement win as playoff hopes dim
What was supposed to officially herald USC's return to the elite echelons of college football turned into a nightmare for Lincoln Riley in loss to Utah.
