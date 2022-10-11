ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ATM THIEVES WANTED

430am- An attempt was just made to carjack a person on FM 1960 at T.C. Jester. A white sedan with paper plates and a red pickup with a chain hanging out of the back. Unknown make or model. Call Harris County Sheriff’s Office. 436am-Red truck found abandoned and running...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Harris County, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows

HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Argument leads to enraged man stabbing four people

HOUSTON - Police say they found four people stabbed on Houston's Northside early Friday morning. According to the Houston Police Department, three men and one woman were stabbed at an apartment complex near 10200 Old Bammel N. Houston Road around midnight. Deputies say that there was a gathering at the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Deadly carjacking under investigation in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — One man was killed and another was shot multiple times during a carjacking in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Serenity at Cityside Apartments on Beverly Hill Street which is off the intersection of Hillcroft and Richmond Avenue. Police said the...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DODGE PICKUP SAVES DRIVER FROM CRASHING INTO LAKE CONROE

At about 10:30 pm Tuesday a Nissan Rouge was traveling down FM 830 at a high rate of speed. The driver came up on the Dead end of FM 830 which is a boat ramp. There the driver slammed into a Dodge pickup that was parked at the boat ramp near the bulkhead. The impact pushed the truck to where it was hanging over Lake Conroe. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS investigated the crash.
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

FOUND SAFE: Houston police searching for missing twins

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department confirmed it has found twins reported missing. Authorities were initially looking for Rockell and Rochell Cox, both 8-years-old. Both have brown eyes and black hair, 4-foot-tall, weighing 70 pounds. They were last seen on Thursday in the 6900 block of South Loop East Freeway....
HOUSTON, TX

