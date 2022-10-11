Read full article on original website
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
ATM THIEVES WANTED
430am- An attempt was just made to carjack a person on FM 1960 at T.C. Jester. A white sedan with paper plates and a red pickup with a chain hanging out of the back. Unknown make or model. Call Harris County Sheriff’s Office. 436am-Red truck found abandoned and running...
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
Woman wanted after running away from rollover crash that killed pedestrian in SE Houston, HPD says
Police are searching for Chantay Solano-Saldana nearly three weeks after she allegedly crashed someone's car, causing it to roll over and hit a woman walking by, killing her.
Man fatally struck by vehicle while crossing roadway in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle during his morning walk in northeast Harris County Thursday morning, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened in the 15600 block of Wallisville Road near Lance Corporal Anthony Aguirre Junior High...
Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
Human trafficking investigators at home in Fort Bend County
Only ABC13 was in the Fort Bend County neighborhood where multiple law enforcement officers with long guns were seen fixed on one home.
Missing Humble teen identified as driver of vehicle found in Nebraska following chase; woman’s body discovered in trunk, sheriff says
HUMBLE, Texas – The driver of a vehicle that crashed following a police pursuit in Nebraska has been identified as missing Humble teen Tyler Roenz. A woman’s body has been found in the trunk, but her identity has not yet been released, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Pregnant woman loses baby after major crash in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman’s unborn baby died after she was involved in a major crash with another vehicle Wednesday evening, police said. It happened in the 5300 block of Antoine Drive near Pinemont Drive in northwest Houston at around 10:15 p.m. According to police, the woman, driving a...
Humble mother and son missing: Pair last seen late Thursday morning, deputies say
The pair, who were last seen late Thursday morning, are believed to pose a "credible threat to their own health and safety," a DPS alert stated.
13 Investigates: Hundreds of gun cases tossed in dope testing battle
Our investigation found 1,100 times in the last three years where police charged suspects with unlawfully carrying a weapon, but a judge tossed the case.
SW Houston shooting wounds 15-year-old girl in the face, police say
Houston police tweeted that the girl is hospitalized in critical condition, but Eyewitness News has learned she was wounded in the face.
Man dies after being shot during altercation at gas station in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a gas station in southeast Houston and later pronounced dead Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located at 11001 Fuqua around 9 p.m. Police...
HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows
HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
Argument leads to enraged man stabbing four people
HOUSTON - Police say they found four people stabbed on Houston's Northside early Friday morning. According to the Houston Police Department, three men and one woman were stabbed at an apartment complex near 10200 Old Bammel N. Houston Road around midnight. Deputies say that there was a gathering at the...
Cypress man gets life in prison for 2016 deadly restaurant robbery in Houston
HOUSTON — A Cypress man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for killing a good Samaritan on a New Year’s Day at a Chinatown restaurant in Harris County, District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday. “He was a ringleader who sent masked gunmen into a family...
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2019 road rage shooting that severely injured 2 toddlers after fireworks exploded inside truck
HOUSTON – The man convicted in the 2019 road rage shooting that severely injured two toddlers and their father has learned his fate. On Wednesday, Bayron J. Rivera was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison. On Sept. 12, Rivera, 21, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault...
Deadly carjacking under investigation in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — One man was killed and another was shot multiple times during a carjacking in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Serenity at Cityside Apartments on Beverly Hill Street which is off the intersection of Hillcroft and Richmond Avenue. Police said the...
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2019 road rage shooting that left young boys burned by fireworks
HOUSTON — Bayron Rivera has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault in a 2019 road rage shooting that left a family of four burned after fireworks exploded in the back of their truck. The family, including two boys,...
DODGE PICKUP SAVES DRIVER FROM CRASHING INTO LAKE CONROE
At about 10:30 pm Tuesday a Nissan Rouge was traveling down FM 830 at a high rate of speed. The driver came up on the Dead end of FM 830 which is a boat ramp. There the driver slammed into a Dodge pickup that was parked at the boat ramp near the bulkhead. The impact pushed the truck to where it was hanging over Lake Conroe. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS investigated the crash.
FOUND SAFE: Houston police searching for missing twins
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department confirmed it has found twins reported missing. Authorities were initially looking for Rockell and Rochell Cox, both 8-years-old. Both have brown eyes and black hair, 4-foot-tall, weighing 70 pounds. They were last seen on Thursday in the 6900 block of South Loop East Freeway....
