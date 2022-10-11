Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California North Coast wine grape harvest eases toward an early finish
A third consecutive drought-challenged wine grape season is nearly complete in the North Coast, an earlier-than-normal finish spurred by consistently warm fall days on the heels of an extraordinary hot and long late summer heat wave. The assessment from vintners, growers and fruit brokers is that the region’s billion-dollar wine...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Grav South Brew Co. in Cotati to close as a result of losses from COVID-19
Grav South Brew Co., a Cotati brewpub started by a former firefighter who turned his passion for home brewing into a second career, will close Nov. 13. The brewery becomes another notable closure in Sonoma County’s craft beer industry as a result of the economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. Steele and Hops, the Santa Rosa restaurant and brewery on Mendocino Avenue, closed July 3 after six years in business. In Marin County, Marin Brewing Co. closed in January as a result of lost income from COVID-19.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
REDWOOD CITY — A Silicon Valley tech titan and a Marin County biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region’s employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County, while BioMarin...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County dairy farmers face uncertain future
When 11-year-old Brayden Beretta informed his Aunt Jennifer he would take over Beretta Family Organic Dairy when he turns 18, she smiled because that would mean the fourth-generation family business would go on. But, there’s no guarantee that will happen. “At this point, we’re just trying to survive with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Wine industry water use a topic at this month’s Sonoma County virtual town hall on drought
Water use in the wine industry will be among the topics of Sonoma County’s monthly virtual town hall on the drought, scheduled Thursday at 4 p.m. The recorded meeting, the sixth in a series, will include a discussion of efforts to make the wine industry more sustainable, as well as programs for private well owners whose wells have run dry or are at risk of doing so.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Marin County civic center: A vision that continues to inspire Bay Area professionals
Civic center’s 60th anniversary Find out about all the Oct. 13 events here. Over the decades, those who live for architecture or those who work in the Marin Civic Center find it both fascinating and endearing. “The setting and stunning architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright's Civic Center is one...
Comments / 0