Man Facing 16-Criminal Charges, Linked To $300,000 In Theft

TIGARD, Ore — A man familiar to police is facing several charges, linked to $300,000 dollars in theft across the Greater Portland. Metro. Tigard Police detectives have been investigating 35-year-old Austin Bailey for nearly a year. This past Tuesday, Loss prevention employees in Beaverton recognized him as a known...
Woman Convicted For Shooting Gladstone Police Officer

(Oregon City, OR) — A Happy Valley woman has been convicted of attempted aggravated murder in the shooting of a Gladstone Police officer. In November 2021, 37-year-old Yvette Garcia was detained for a warrant from Texas. She told officers she was worried about her two dogs alone at home. When the officers took her to check on the dogs, she grabbed a gun and shot at them. One officer was hit in the leg. Garcia was shot by the officers. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay a 50-thousand dollar fine that goes to the officer.
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Deadly SE Portland Shooting

(Portland, OR) — A man was detained after a deadly shooting last night in northeast Portland. Police were called to a shooting near Northeast 82nd and Russell just before 10 o’clock. Officers found a gunshot victim, but the man died at the scene. Officers detained a man as part of the investigation. An arrest has not been made.
