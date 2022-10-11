Read full article on original website
KXL
Man Facing 16-Criminal Charges, Linked To $300,000 In Theft
TIGARD, Ore — A man familiar to police is facing several charges, linked to $300,000 dollars in theft across the Greater Portland. Metro. Tigard Police detectives have been investigating 35-year-old Austin Bailey for nearly a year. This past Tuesday, Loss prevention employees in Beaverton recognized him as a known...
KXL
Woman Convicted For Shooting Gladstone Police Officer
(Oregon City, OR) — A Happy Valley woman has been convicted of attempted aggravated murder in the shooting of a Gladstone Police officer. In November 2021, 37-year-old Yvette Garcia was detained for a warrant from Texas. She told officers she was worried about her two dogs alone at home. When the officers took her to check on the dogs, she grabbed a gun and shot at them. One officer was hit in the leg. Garcia was shot by the officers. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay a 50-thousand dollar fine that goes to the officer.
KXL
Multnomah County DA Makes It Clear It’s Okay For Illegal Aliens To Break The Law
It’s certainly bad enough when Multnomah County’s Antifa friendly District Attorney declines to prosecute a thousand accused criminals. That policy has helped drive violent crime to new heights in Portland. Now, Mike Schmidt has announced special new privileges for illegal aliens. Schmidt calls it immigration reform. He has...
KXL
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Deadly SE Portland Shooting
(Portland, OR) — A man was detained after a deadly shooting last night in northeast Portland. Police were called to a shooting near Northeast 82nd and Russell just before 10 o’clock. Officers found a gunshot victim, but the man died at the scene. Officers detained a man as part of the investigation. An arrest has not been made.
