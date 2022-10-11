ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson, Letitia Wright, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin Under the Dome at Alexander McQueen

By Tianwei Zhang
 3 days ago
Alexander McQueen drew a handsome crowd for its spring 2023 show staged under a transparent dome, once again, in the courtyard of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London. The brand first introduced the clear dome concept last year at the Tobacco Dock in East London for its spring 2022 season.

Janet Jackson, who had a fruitful Paris Fashion Week run, sat between British Vogue’s Edward Enninful and Kering chairman Francois-Henri Pinault. She wore a sharp double-breasted tailored jacket with cutout details on the elbow from McQueen, and carried the brand’s signature jeweled satchel bag.

Yseult, British Vogue’s Edward Enninful, Janet Jackson, Kering chairman Francois-Henri Pinault, Letitia Wright, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Sheila Atim at the Alexander McQueen spring show.

Also in attendance was the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Letitia Wright. With the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster coming out in November, Wright said the movie contains “a lot of adventure, fun and love,” and she urged the fans to book their tickets now for an optimal viewing experience. For the show, she styled her silver embellished dress with an oversized jacket and several sparkly rings and earrings.

Wright sat next to Sheila Atim, who also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sara Wolfe in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Atim, who won her second Laurence Olivier Award for her performance in the play “Constellations,” looked poised in a pale lime green dress.

Speaking about her latest project “The Woman King,” Atim said she played one of the warriors and the spiritual adviser to the king of the West African kingdom of Dahomey.

“We did a lot of training, weight training and stunt training. We did all of our own stunts. It was a new thing for all of us, and we learned a lot of new skills,” Atim said.

Other notable show attendees included tennis legend Maria Sharapova, model Kristen McMenamy, photojournalist Don McCullin, TikTok sensations Charlotte and Abby Roberts, writer Antwaun Sargent, “Guardians of the Galaxy” actress Pom Klementieff, and actor Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin attends the Alexander McQueen show.

Klementieff said she has been busy filming the latest “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning” part one and part two movies.

“I play a femme fatale, and I kick some ass for sure – but that’s all I can tell you. I can’t say much more,” said the actress who is half-Korean, and half French.

She has been wearing McQueen for a while, and said one of her favourite looks was the leather biker ensemble she wore during a red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Fiennes Tiffin said he is excited about his zombies horror comedy “The Loneliest Boy in the World” hitting Apple TV and cinemas from next week.

The actor also said he is open to explore more stage work when the right project comes along.

Ramla Ali, Pom Klementieff, Tiwa Savage and Kristen McMenamy at the Alexander McQueen show.

