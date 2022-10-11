SC coroner identifies teen among 5 who died in Upstate home shooting

The Spartanburg County Coroner Tuesday released the name of another man shot in an Inman home over the weekend.

Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Sunday night but died in surgery, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Rocha was staying at the home on Bobo Drive where four others were found.

Clevenger identified three of them Monday evening: Thomas Ellis Anderson, 37, Adam Daniel Morley, 32, and Mark Allen Hewitt, 59.

Anderson and Morley lived in the house, Hewitt was staying there, he said.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details on the sheriff’s press conference.