Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse radio host Ted Long shares sad update on wife’s health battle

Syracuse radio host Ted Long returned to 93Q (WNTQ-FM) on Tuesday morning to share a sad update on his wife’s ongoing health battle. Long first said he was overwhelmed with the response he received from listeners and the Central New York community after revealing last month that his wife Barbara “Bobbie” Long was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and needed a liver transplant from a live donor. He and “Ted & Amy” co-host Amy Robbins thanked the “hundreds” of people who volunteered to get tested to be a potential donor with the Liver Transplant Team at Strong Memorial hospital in Rochester.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Place: Madden’s retired horse farm

(WSYR-TV)- Carrie Lazarus takes us to an Extraordinary Place located in scenic small-town Cazenovia, N.Y. – Madden’s retired horse farm. The Madden’s retired horse farm has 100 acres of land dedicated to the horses to roam freely.
CAZENOVIA, NY
localsyr.com

Sistina Giordano leaving “Bridge Street”

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Sistina Giordano announced via her social media Wednesday, she is leaving Bridge Street after eight years as its host. During Thursday’s show, Steve Infanti, who served the last two years as her co-host, acknowledged the move and expressed his gratitude for sharing the desk with Sistina on Bridge Street.
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Johanna M. Smegelsky – October 13, 2022

Johanna M. Smegelsky, 61, of Oswego passed away on October 13, 2022. Born in Oswego, Johanna was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCarthy) Smegelsky. Johanna was a graduate of Oswego High School. She worked as an office manager for Dr. Tesoriero for many years. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Johanna loved sitting in the sun and enjoyed spending time with her two dogs, Bella and Gus.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons moves to new location in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – CNY Eye Physicians and Surgeons held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their move into a newly renovated building on Seneca Turnpike on Wednesday. The new building, previously Alfredo’s and then Daniele’s Banquet House, has been completely renovated into a one-story medical office, complete with a lot of parking and a grand entrance.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

CDC recommends masks in Syracuse area again as Covid hospitalizations rise

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Michelle M. Borden – October 13, 2022

Michelle M. Borden, 47 of Oswego, NY passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at NY Presbyterian Hospital, Queens, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and was the daughter of James C. and Marilyn Clancy Borden. Michelle had been employed as a server at several restaurants over the years in...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Chadwick Residence to host Reds, Whites, and the Blues event

(WSYR-TV) — Now in their 36th year of helping women and children in Central New York, the Chadwick Residence is celebrating their successes with some fun!. Friday, Oct. 21 is the Reds, Whites, and the Blues annual fundraiser featuring live music, a silent auction, and lots more. The Chadwick...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Authorities ask for help locating missing dog, "Chunk Norris," after accident

MARCY, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a nine month old Bernadoodle, that took off after a car crash Thursday night, in Marcy. Mitchell Clark, 39, of Remsen, according to sheriff's deputies, was driving a pickup truck on Trenton Road in Marcy and lost control, crossing the center line.
MARCY, NY
Lite 98.7

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

CMC’s Haunted House continues to scare

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The CMC Dance Company has been serving Cicero since 1997. And for the last 20 years, their biggest fundraiser, the CMC haunted house, has generated plenty of money to assist its dancers and even more scares to the community. Owner and Artistic Director Marjorie Taylor joined Bridge Street Thursday to show off some of the house and tell us the house’s backstory.
CICERO, NY
Lite 98.7

Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York

Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

15-year-old in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, October 11, at around 9:57 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a call regarding a stabbing on the 400 block of Westcott Street. When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old male with stab wounds to the face, back, and arm. The victim was brought to...
SYRACUSE, NY

