Sandia National Labs expands partnership with universities around the country

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandia National Labs is expanding its partnerships with colleges and universities across the country. Sandia Labs has now entered into agreements with Texas A&M University, University of California Berkley, North Carolina State and University of Texas at El Paso.

In addition to the new partnerships, Sandia Labs is in the process of finalizing agreements with Arizona State University and the University of Washington. After all agreements are finalized, Sandia Labs will have formal ties with 27 Universities. “Partnering with universities keeps Sandia science at the state of the art and enables us to do more research for our national security mission than we can on our sites alone,” Sandia senior manager of academic programs Diane Peebles said in a release.

Sandia Labs says these partnerships can take many different forms. Research collaborations with the universities ranges from nuclear science to quantum computing to biodefense. The partnerships also gives students the opportunity to take part in projects and can help them find jobs after they graduate.

