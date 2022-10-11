Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO