WRDW-TV
Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man stole the cremated remains of of ex-girlfriend’s mom so he could sell them for heroin, according to deputies. The grim scheme landed him in jail. The ex-girlfriend said she left her home in the 1000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville around...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County man charged with setting his house on fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the second person this week accused of setting their home on fire in Aiken County. Jimmy D. Barrett, 47, is charged in the latest incident, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were sent around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to his home...
WRDW-TV
Missing man located safe, Richmond County deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing man. On Thursday, Clem Miller, 62, was found safely deputies say.
wfxg.com
Richmond County investigators searching for missing mother and daughter
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Augusta mother and her three-year-old daughter. Twenty-five-year-old Lashaun Ponder was last seen Wednesday, walking away from her home on the 100 block of Brandywine Pl. along with her daughter, Nyomi. Lashaun's mother tells investigators she is suffering from bipolar disorder and depression.
FOX Carolina
Man sentenced to prison in Newberry Co. boat crash that killed 2, SCDNR says
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said a man from Lexington was sentenced to prison in a boat crash that killed two people in August of 2020. SCDNR said Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced on Oct. 10, 2022, in Newberry County court...
wgac.com
Walgreens Robber Killed in Crash During Police Pursuit Thursday in Richmond County
An Augusta man who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a local Walgreens store earlier this week, died after losing control of his vehicle during a police pursuit late Thursday night in Richmond County. Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Kenneth Thomas Paige was travelling at a high...
Lexington man sentenced to prison in Newberry County boat crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison in a boat crash that killed two people in August 2020, a case investigated by
GSP: Driver killed in crash Thursday night, robbed Hephzibah Walgreens Wednesday night
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County. According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the incident happened on Washington Road on Thursday, October 13. Georgia State Patrol tells NewsChannel 6 that troopers from the Grovetown unit attempted to stop a stolen Honda Accord on Berkmans Road. The driver, identified […]
WRDW-TV
3 suspects sought in car-to-car shooting that injured woman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three women are being sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The incident happened just before 3:45 p.m. Sept. 4 in a pursuit that began in the 2400 block of Bahama...
Washington Road high-speed chase leaves one dead
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the incident happened on Washington Road on Thursday, October 13. The vehicle was being pursued by law enforcement when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck […]
The Post and Courier
Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015
Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
WIS-TV
Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office reported a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash. The Thursday night crash claimed a life. According to the deputies, the chase ended near Warren Baptist Church on the 3200 block of Washington Road. The driver hit a tree and was thrown out of the vehicle.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County deputies work with nonprofit to feed those in need
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating fatal crash on Deans Bridge Road
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Wednesday at Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road. 42-year-old Richard Sims, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at 6: 49 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled. This is a developing story.
newyorkbeacon.com
Murder Suspect in South Carolina Captured | Video
*Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man wanted for the murder of five people in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., was captured in Burke County after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro, WRDW reports. The...
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Wednesday at Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road. Richard Sims, 42, of Augusta, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash that happened just after 5:45 p.m. He...
WRDW-TV
Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
