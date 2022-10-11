ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County, SC

WRDW-TV

Aiken man steals human ashes in bid to buy heroin, deputies say

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man stole the cremated remains of of ex-girlfriend’s mom so he could sell them for heroin, according to deputies. The grim scheme landed him in jail. The ex-girlfriend said she left her home in the 1000 block of Augusta Road in Warrenville around...
WARRENVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County man charged with setting his house on fire

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have arrested the second person this week accused of setting their home on fire in Aiken County. Jimmy D. Barrett, 47, is charged in the latest incident, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were sent around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to his home...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Richmond County investigators searching for missing mother and daughter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Augusta mother and her three-year-old daughter. Twenty-five-year-old Lashaun Ponder was last seen Wednesday, walking away from her home on the 100 block of Brandywine Pl. along with her daughter, Nyomi. Lashaun's mother tells investigators she is suffering from bipolar disorder and depression.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

3 suspects sought in car-to-car shooting that injured woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three women are being sought as suspects in a shooting that injured one person and damaged a car, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The incident happened just before 3:45 p.m. Sept. 4 in a pursuit that began in the 2400 block of Bahama...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Washington Road high-speed chase leaves one dead

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Richmond County According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the incident happened on Washington Road on Thursday, October 13. The vehicle was being pursued by law enforcement when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
The Post and Courier

Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015

Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Orangeburg roads closed following train, tractor-trailer incident

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - City of Orangeburg officials said that multiple roads were closed Friday morning after an incident involving a train and a tractor-trailer. No injuries have been reported. The incident happened at Whaley Street and Magnolia Street. The following roads were closed as of 7:30 a.m.: Broughton at...
ORANGEBURG, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies work with nonprofit to feed those in need

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is now part of the Serve and Connects Beyond the Box Program. It’s a non-profit organization that delivers groceries to those in need across South Carolina. The sheriff’s office’s new partnership, it’s about letting the community know deputies aren’t...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
newyorkbeacon.com

Murder Suspect in South Carolina Captured | Video

*Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man wanted for the murder of five people in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., was captured in Burke County after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro, WRDW reports. The...
INMAN, SC
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man killed in Augusta crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Wednesday at Deans Bridge Road and Golden Camp Road. Richard Sims, 42, of Augusta, was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in a crash that happened just after 5:45 p.m. He...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
LEXINGTON, SC

