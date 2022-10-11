ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Axios

Meta's new VR headset doesn't solve old problems

A year after rebranding itself as Meta, Facebook's parent company on Tuesday released a new VR headset that it hopes will show concrete results from its already-massive investments. Why it matters: The company admits that its effort to build an immersive, 3-D virtual network for work and play will take...
ELECTRONICS
Axios

Scoop: Meta ending support for Instant Articles

Meta is ending support for Instant Articles, a proprietary mobile format it debuted in 2015 to quickly load news articles on the Facebook app, Axios has learned. Why it matters: It's part of a broader effort by Meta to move away from investments in news content on its apps. Last...
INTERNET
Axios

Software steals show at Microsoft's Surface event

A partnership with Apple and a new app that uses Dall-E 2 to create 21st century clip art were the standout announcements at a Microsoft online event Wednesday that largely focused on modest improvements to the company's Surface hardware. Why it matters: Microsoft is positioning Windows as the platform that...
SOFTWARE
Axios

You can unlock Genesis' new electric SUV just like an iPhone

If you're prone to losing your car keys, don't fret: You won't need them to drive the new Genesis GV60 electric SUV. All it takes is your face — and your finger. Why it matters: The same biometric technology that unlocks your iPhone is now available in a car, meaning you can leave the key fob at home.
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

Axios

