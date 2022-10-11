Read full article on original website
Meta's new VR headset doesn't solve old problems
A year after rebranding itself as Meta, Facebook's parent company on Tuesday released a new VR headset that it hopes will show concrete results from its already-massive investments. Why it matters: The company admits that its effort to build an immersive, 3-D virtual network for work and play will take...
Scoop: Meta ending support for Instant Articles
Meta is ending support for Instant Articles, a proprietary mobile format it debuted in 2015 to quickly load news articles on the Facebook app, Axios has learned. Why it matters: It's part of a broader effort by Meta to move away from investments in news content on its apps. Last...
Software steals show at Microsoft's Surface event
A partnership with Apple and a new app that uses Dall-E 2 to create 21st century clip art were the standout announcements at a Microsoft online event Wednesday that largely focused on modest improvements to the company's Surface hardware. Why it matters: Microsoft is positioning Windows as the platform that...
Report: TikTok parent ByteDance aims to go after Spotify, Apple Music
Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming music services could face global competition from TikTok, WSJ reports. Why it matters: The app's parent company, ByteDance, is dangling the power that TikTok has to help songs go viral in new negotiations with music labels, according to WSJ. Details: ByteDance wants to turn...
You can unlock Genesis' new electric SUV just like an iPhone
If you're prone to losing your car keys, don't fret: You won't need them to drive the new Genesis GV60 electric SUV. All it takes is your face — and your finger. Why it matters: The same biometric technology that unlocks your iPhone is now available in a car, meaning you can leave the key fob at home.
