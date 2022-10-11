ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria Unified to host field trip for grown-ups

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dfdH_0iUi8BWh00

The Peoria Unified School District will host a Fall Field Trip for adults from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

This is an opportunity for elected officials, local business owners, community members, and prospective parents to get an up-close and personal look at what’s happening in Peoria Unified classrooms today.

On the Fall Field Trip, guests will visit Peoria High School and Ira A. Murphy Elementary School.

The event will begin at Old Main, located on the campus of Peoria High School, at 11200 N. 83rd Ave.

District leaders will welcome guests and give an overview of the district while enjoying a light breakfast. Guests will then receive a tour of Old Main to learn more about the two programs housed inside the district’s oldest building: The MET Professional Academy and the Peoria Flex Academy.

The tour continues on a Peoria Unified school bus and heads to Ira A. Murphy Elementary School, where participants will be greeted by students and hear a presentation about the school’s 50th anniversary, followed by a tour of the campus.

Guests will then head back to Peoria High School to be greeted by students, and receive information on the high school’s 100th anniversary, and all the exciting events planned to celebrate the campuses’ centennial milestone. Following a tour of the remainder of Peoria High School, patrons will enjoy lunch provided by the high school’s culinary arts students.

The Fall Field Trip is an interactive, informative, and ideal way to introduce the community to Peoria Unified’s award-winning schools and programs. The district hosts field trips twice each school year to share information on the wide variety of schools and programs offered as part of its ongoing commitment to the community.

Any interested individual must reserve a space at www.peoriaunified.org/fallfieldtrip or call Peoria Unified’s Public Relations Department at 623-486-6100.

Comments / 1

Related
East Valley Tribune

New sports institute opens in East Mesa

An Army veteran and a college gymnast walked into a physical therapist’s office and walked out with a new business idea. And as a result, Arizona Performance officially opened its 5,600-square-foot sports performance facility in East Mesa on Oct. 1. Founders Dr. Julie Cortina and Larry Ortega know the...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Glendale makes panhandling a crime

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In a unanimous vote, the Glendale City Council approved two ordinances to tackle panhandling in the city. “It’s from a lot of complaints from a lot of citizens where they felt unsafe and they felt a lot of pressure," Mayor Jerry Weiers said. Drivers 12News...
GLENDALE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Angie’s Lobster to Open Four More Drive-Thru Locations Next Year

From the popular growing franchise founders of Salad and Go, Angie’s Lobster has hit the valley and has trajectory expansion plan underway. Since debuting their first food truck last year, Angie’s Lobster introduced the valley to the affordable lobster roll. They opened their first brick-and-mortar less than two months ago, but already has set a plan for 2023 that includes four additional restaurant locations.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center

Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Halloween Bash in Queen Creek set for Sunday afternoon

PHOENIX — Those eager to skip the wait and get a taste of Halloween a bit early can do so this weekend in Queen Creek. Two weeks and a day before this year’s official night of trick or treating, the Queen Creek Marketplace is scheduled to host the “Spooktacular Halloween Bash” on Sunday from 3-5 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Food and Drinks Events Not To Miss In Metro Phoenix This Weekend

The weekend is here again, and this time around, it's filled with food and drinks events happening all around the Valley. Head to one of a couple of Oktoberfest celebrations, or make your way over to the fairgrounds for some deep-fried fun. Here are four metro Phoenix food and drinks...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Trips#Grown Ups#K12#The Fall Field Trip#Peoria High School#Old Main
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Mesa man realizes dream with indoor cornhole venue

Two weeks may not sound like a long time, but when Gilbert’s Hole 9 Yards owners had plans in place for a festive grand opening on Sept. 16, supply-chain issues delayed the permitting process. That scuttled a weekend when American Cornhole League pros from around the country planned to...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
chandleraz.gov

Get a taste of the Wild West at the Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off

CHANDLER, Ariz. – Come and get it! Chandler’s Tumbleweed Ranch will host the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off November 11-12, 2022. This unique family-friendly event features a Dutch oven cooking competition in which 1880s style chuck wagon teams cook five courses, meat, potatoes, beans, bread and dessert, over a wood fire. The Ranch is an event space within Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Crash closes section of I-10 in west Phoenix

There are a couple of surprises but it's still early and rankings can change fast. Mark McClune talks about it with AZPreps365's Jose Garcia on "The Extra Point Podcast." Drone Video: The leaves are changing in the High Country. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Check out the beautiful video show...
PHOENIX, AZ
macaronikid.com

Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch is back with Fall Family Fun

Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch is back with Fall Family Fun. Halloween Town Arizona opens October 13 at Chandler Fashion Center. Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch is back for its fourth year in Arizona. The family-friendly pumpkin patch offers carnival rides and games, festive foods, family photo opportunities, a mini hay maze, face painting, arts & crafts, and of course, a pumpkin patch.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
GILBERT, AZ
Scrubs Magazine

Nursing Student Saves Her Friend’s Life Hours After Learning Technique

One student nurse is being hailed for putting her training to quick use. Tiffany McFall, an 18-year-old nursing student at West-MEC in Surprise, AZ, rescued one of her fellow students last August while working as an attendant at Aqua-Tots Swim School in Peoria. “It’s crazy to think that the skills...
SURPRISE, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy