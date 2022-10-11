Peoria Unified to host field trip for grown-ups

The Peoria Unified School District will host a Fall Field Trip for adults from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

This is an opportunity for elected officials, local business owners, community members, and prospective parents to get an up-close and personal look at what’s happening in Peoria Unified classrooms today.

On the Fall Field Trip, guests will visit Peoria High School and Ira A. Murphy Elementary School.

The event will begin at Old Main, located on the campus of Peoria High School, at 11200 N. 83rd Ave.

District leaders will welcome guests and give an overview of the district while enjoying a light breakfast. Guests will then receive a tour of Old Main to learn more about the two programs housed inside the district’s oldest building: The MET Professional Academy and the Peoria Flex Academy.

The tour continues on a Peoria Unified school bus and heads to Ira A. Murphy Elementary School, where participants will be greeted by students and hear a presentation about the school’s 50th anniversary, followed by a tour of the campus.

Guests will then head back to Peoria High School to be greeted by students, and receive information on the high school’s 100th anniversary, and all the exciting events planned to celebrate the campuses’ centennial milestone. Following a tour of the remainder of Peoria High School, patrons will enjoy lunch provided by the high school’s culinary arts students.

The Fall Field Trip is an interactive, informative, and ideal way to introduce the community to Peoria Unified’s award-winning schools and programs. The district hosts field trips twice each school year to share information on the wide variety of schools and programs offered as part of its ongoing commitment to the community.

Any interested individual must reserve a space at www.peoriaunified.org/fallfieldtrip or call Peoria Unified’s Public Relations Department at 623-486-6100.