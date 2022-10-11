Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall GetawayTravel MavenLigonier, PA
Animal Friends rescues 61 cats from house in Carnegie
PITTSBURGH — Animal Friends, an animal rescue in the Pittsburgh area, rescued 61 cats from a house in Carnegie on Tuesday night. According to a social media post, the rescue said all of the cats were living in a single residence. Since the cats arrived at the rescue, they...
Waiting Child: Mikey
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mikey has infectious energy and a love of animals! He's a Waiting Child!This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Gentleman
Gentleman was rescued by our Humane Investigations Department from a neglectful situation where he lacked human contact. As a result, our volunteers and staff have been helping him gain confidence when interacting with people. He is making progress and has started soliciting attention from others, as well as enjoying car rides. Gentleman requires an adult-only home with patient and loving adopters willing to take their time getting to know this handsome dog. He also would like a canine roommate to help him thrive in his new environment. As part of our foster-to-adopt program, this pup and his new family will have the support of our foster trainer team while Gentleman adjusts to his surroundings.
Pennsylvania woman killed after being struck by 3 vehicles
A woman in Pittsburgh, PA died after she was struck by three vehicles. KDKA reports that 37-year-old Ranae Banks was walking on Route 30 in Bedford County when she was struck by a tractor-trailer while crossing the highway. Banks was then struck by two other vehicles. No other information was given.
Car of missing, endangered Castle Shannon woman Emily Stalter found near Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman after her car was found in Crawford County.Castle Shannon police said Emily Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her. The property owner contacted police after seeing a news story about her. Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township. Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her. She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police.
wtae.com
Large fire breaks out at Fayette County home
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were the scene of a large fire in Menallen Township, Fayette County Friday morning. Sky 4 flew over the blaze along Fourth Street. There is no word on how the fire started. Officials with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority tell Pittsburgh's Action News...
About 8,000 items abandoned at Pa. international airport to be auctioned
Ae you in the market for an action sports helmet, a 30-pound dumbbell or a mandolin?. Those were some of the roughly 8,000 items abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport, just in time for the annual Allegheny County Airport Authority auction on Oct. 22, according to WPXI. The auction items are things that were turned in to the lost-and-found at the airport and held for 30 days, but were never claimed.
Pittsburgh woman killed after 3 cars hit her in Bedford County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman was killed after getting struck by three vehicles in Bedford County on Monday.State police say 37-year-old Ranae Banks was walking along Route 30 when she crossed the highway and was hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer. She was then struck by the drivers of two other cars.
wtae.com
Woman found dead at West Mifflin Manor
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 a woman was found dead in an apartment in West Mifflin Manor on Wednesday. The discovery was made at the building on Sharp Avenue. There was no initial word on the woman’s identity,...
police1.com
YouTube dive groups help police uncover missing body from Pittsburg river
PITTSBURGH — A body tied to a recent missing person’s case unsurfaced recently with the help of officers and two underwater sonar dive teams in Pittsburgh. According to WPIX News, Adventures With Purpose and Chaos Divers were in the area helping with two unrelated cold cases – 70-year-old Janet Walsh from 2020 and 78-year-old Bunnie Lee from 2013 – when they made a shocking discovery.
Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost
Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
PhillyBite
Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
Nearby hydrants weren’t working properly when flames engulfed Fayette County home
BUFFINGTON, Pa. — Flames and smoke destroyed a house in Fayette County early Friday. “It was burning pretty good, already up through the roof. A lot of smoke,” neighbor Donald Zack said. Zack lives a street down from the location of the Fourth Street fire, in the small...
Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly dropping newborn on her head
KITTANNING, Pa. (WTRF) — A newborn girl was taken to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh Tuesday after allegedly being dropped on her head by a Kittanning, Pennsylvania woman. Sara Lugo, whom investigators say was responsible for hurting the baby, fled the scene and a warrant was issued for her arrest. Officers later located her in her […]
Police: Woman found in West Mifflin apartment was deceased for 2 weeks
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority police chief told Channel 11 a woman was found dead inside an apartment, and they believe her body was there for about two weeks. Officials also believe a man lived in the unit, but they haven’t been able to get...
wtae.com
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
McKeesport police dog dies after medical emergency
The McKeesport Police Department’s K9 unit announced the death of a police dog. The dog, Stryker, died unexpectedly after a medical emergency early Saturday, the unit wrote in a social media post. The unit did not provide additional details. The canine had served the police department since 2015. “K9...
explore venango
Local Man Charged for Leaving Sick Child in Vehicle While Eating in Restaurant
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional details have emerged of an incident that led to the arrest of a local man after he reportedly left his ill and sleeping child in the car while eating at a restaurant in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
When a Jeep smashed me and my bicycle, it flattened my life’s mission – and then came the traffic ticket
Laura “Lolly” Walsh stands near a sign at the intersection of Ellsworth and Morewood avenues in Shadyside on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. This is the intersection at which her 2020 accident occurred. (Lilly Kubit/PublicSource) Some two decades after I gave up cars, one hit me while pedaling down...
Local man unable to retrieve items from tent in homeless encampment after bag was stolen from car
PITTSBURGH — It’s an unusual situation. A local man had valuables stolen out of his car and saw the person who took them and where they might be. However, he couldn’t retrieve his things. Jeff Martin returned to his car after a party Saturday night to find...
