Jeannette, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Waiting Child: Mikey

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mikey has infectious energy and a love of animals! He's a Waiting Child!This program is coordinated with the Three Rivers Adoption Council. For more information on SWAN, including post-permanency services, visit www.adoptpakids.org or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).      
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Gentleman

Gentleman was rescued by our Humane Investigations Department from a neglectful situation where he lacked human contact. As a result, our volunteers and staff have been helping him gain confidence when interacting with people. He is making progress and has started soliciting attention from others, as well as enjoying car rides. Gentleman requires an adult-only home with patient and loving adopters willing to take their time getting to know this handsome dog. He also would like a canine roommate to help him thrive in his new environment. As part of our foster-to-adopt program, this pup and his new family will have the support of our foster trainer team while Gentleman adjusts to his surroundings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car of missing, endangered Castle Shannon woman Emily Stalter found near Meadville

MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman after her car was found in Crawford County.Castle Shannon police said Emily Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her. The property owner contacted police after seeing a news story about her. Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township. Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her. She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police. 
MEADVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Large fire breaks out at Fayette County home

MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews were the scene of a large fire in Menallen Township, Fayette County Friday morning. Sky 4 flew over the blaze along Fourth Street. There is no word on how the fire started. Officials with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Authority tell Pittsburgh's Action News...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

About 8,000 items abandoned at Pa. international airport to be auctioned

Ae you in the market for an action sports helmet, a 30-pound dumbbell or a mandolin?. Those were some of the roughly 8,000 items abandoned at the Pittsburgh International Airport, just in time for the annual Allegheny County Airport Authority auction on Oct. 22, according to WPXI. The auction items are things that were turned in to the lost-and-found at the airport and held for 30 days, but were never claimed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Kitten#Hoarding#Animal Rescue Group#Feces#Kdka#Furry Felines
wtae.com

Woman found dead at West Mifflin Manor

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority confirmed to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 a woman was found dead in an apartment in West Mifflin Manor on Wednesday. The discovery was made at the building on Sharp Avenue. There was no initial word on the woman’s identity,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
police1.com

YouTube dive groups help police uncover missing body from Pittsburg river

PITTSBURGH — A body tied to a recent missing person’s case unsurfaced recently with the help of officers and two underwater sonar dive teams in Pittsburgh. According to WPIX News, Adventures With Purpose and Chaos Divers were in the area helping with two unrelated cold cases – 70-year-old Janet Walsh from 2020 and 78-year-old Bunnie Lee from 2013 – when they made a shocking discovery.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Roger Marsh

Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost

Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Pasta Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you're wondering where to find the best pasta restaurants in Pennsylvania, look no further. From the famous Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg to the artisanal and authentic farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a wide range of options for pasta lovers. Here are a few recommendations:. Ristorante Pesto...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tribune-Review

McKeesport police dog dies after medical emergency

The McKeesport Police Department’s K9 unit announced the death of a police dog. The dog, Stryker, died unexpectedly after a medical emergency early Saturday, the unit wrote in a social media post. The unit did not provide additional details. The canine had served the police department since 2015. “K9...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
