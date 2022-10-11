ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Great Salt Lake Summit: Utahns saved 9 billion gallons of water this summer

OGDEN, Utah — Conservation continues to be the most effective and cheapest solution for saving the shrinking Great Salt Lake. That was the most common concept shared today as Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson hosted the Second Annual Great Salt Lake Summit. The summit highlighted measures that are working, and ideas worth exploring.
Utah leads the US in candy buying

SALT LAKE CITY — According to new data from Instacart, Utahns have a considerable sweet tooth. Looking at each state’s candy-buying habits, Utah took the number one spot with the highest share of candy purchases. Idaho, Alaska, Montana, and Washington rounded out the top five. Nationally, 82% of Americans partake in purchasing candy for the Halloween season.
Utah average ACT score drops, still tops national average

SALT LAKE CITY — Scores from the 2022 ACT test are in, and while Utah’s average composite score went down from 20.3 to 19.9, it remains on top of the national average. Of the states with at least 90% of students taking the test, Utah had the highest average score in all subjects and the highest percentage of student meeting the college benchmarks.
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
How the nation’s mental health leaders came together to stop the stigma

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The National Mental Health summit brings together leaders from across the country to align on the same goal — ending the stigma surrounding mental health. “Stigma is the number one reason why people don’t get help,” Christena Huntsman Durham, executive vice president of...
New plan released for Utah’s energy future

Utah’s business community is pushing for changes that they believe will get Utah closer to a low-carbon energy future – at a faster pace than a lot of the country. Getting there will require some big changes. The new plan was released through the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce today.
CVS Pharmacy announces it’s paying period product sales tax for Utah customers

SALT LAKE CITY — CVS Pharmacy is paying the state sales tax on period products for customers at its 30 stores across Utah, the company announced this week. Utah is one of 22 states that tax period products at the standard sales tax rate, considering them nonessential products. Utah’s sales tax rate is 6.1%, and with local tax rates varying statewide, the average combined state and municipal tax rate is 7.19%, according to the Tax Foundation.
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over...
