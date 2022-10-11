SALT LAKE CITY — Scores from the 2022 ACT test are in, and while Utah’s average composite score went down from 20.3 to 19.9, it remains on top of the national average. Of the states with at least 90% of students taking the test, Utah had the highest average score in all subjects and the highest percentage of student meeting the college benchmarks.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO