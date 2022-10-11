Hoopeston Fire respond to smoke in vacant house

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a vacant house on Monday after smoke was seen coming from the structure.

Officials said a driver passing 418 East Young Avenue at 6:46 a.m. called 9-1-1 to report the smoke. Hoopeston firefighters, police officers and personnel from Arrow Ambulance responded to the house shortly after.

No one was hurt and there is no word on a damage estimate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.