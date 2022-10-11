Read full article on original website
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.Zoran BogdanovicNew York City, NY
Off-Duty Morris County Law Enforcement Officer Commended for Life-Saving InterventionMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
evgrieve.com
About those fireworks last night on the East River
We received a lot of queries last night about the fireworks display that went off last night after 9 on the East River below the Williamsburg Bridge. There wasn't any notification about them (as everyone pointed out, this account has one job) ... Which prompted plenty of tweets... and concern!
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
NBC New York
Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food
A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
bkreader.com
4 Men Were Shot Overnight in NYC, 1 Critically
Four men were shot overnight in the Big Apple – including one left clinging to life in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said. A 28-year-old man was blasted in the head on Pacific Street near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. He was taken...
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
bkreader.com
Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained
If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale
If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 224 West 124th Street in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 224 West 124th Street, an 18-story mixed-use building in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Carthage Advisors, the structure yields 168 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 51 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $73,715 to $187,330.
NBC New York
15 Most ‘Coveted' NYC Neighborhoods Revealed
Queens may be home to one of the world's coolest neighborhoods, according to a new study, but when it comes to the "most-dreamed about" spots across the five boroughs, a new StreetEasy report found a few others reign supreme. StreetEasy, which bills itself as the city's leading real estate marketplace,...
riverdalepress.com
Tenants tell landlord they’ve had enough
Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Secrets of Green-Wood Cemetery In NYC
1. A famous bell tower inspired the cemetery’s chapel. The architectural firm of Warren & Wetmore has left its mark across the city, designing some of the city’s most prominent buildings in the early 20th century, including Grand Central Terminal and Chelsea Piers. The Green-Wood Chapel stands alongside those famed buildings.
Staten Island speed cameras net over $2M in August. These are the top 20 ticketing locations.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s school zone speed camera program is ticketing more drivers than ever after expanding to around-the-clock operation on Aug. 1. Previously, speed cameras had only been permitted to operate on weekdays, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Other core aspects of the program...
These 5 NYC Restaurants Are Among The NY Times’ Best Places To Dine In America
NYC is known for its delicious food, so it’s no surprise that multiple restaurants from NYC made their way on the NY Times’s Best U.S. Restaurants list for 2022. Of the chosen 50, some restaurants are old timers, while others are fairly new to the dining scene, but their one thing in common–the food is amazing. Here’s a look into the five restaurants (three in Manhattan, one in Brooklyn, and one in Queens) that made their way onto the highly regarded list: Cantonese restaurant Bonnie’s is named after the owner’s mother, who was born and raised in Brooklyn. The place is packed practically from open to close, but with a menu as good as theirs it’s easy to see why.
Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
Large sinkhole opens up on Jersey Shore beach
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
New York City school cafeteria worker honored for decades of service
Valrie Baker was honored for her hard work and dedication to the kids that mean so much to her.
Woman, 79, hit and killed by MTA bus in Brooklyn: NYPD
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An MTA bus hit and killed a 79-year-old woman in Brooklyn Thursday evening, police said. Loraine Hector was hit by a B6 bus in Flatbush at Glenwood Road and Flatbush Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the NYPD. Hector, who lived a short distance from the intersection, was pronounced dead at […]
Main break may result in loss of water for up to 48 hours for some Newburgh residents
The main break erupted on Little Britain Road.
