NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with assault after shove
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing a credentialed photographer to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City. The charge was filed in Kansas City Municipal Court on Wednesday morning. The man who was pushed, identified as Ryan Zebley, filed a report with the Kansas City Police Department and went to the hospital for treatment. Kansas City police called...
Tua Tagovailoa at practice, Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson could start vs. Vikings
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since a head injury forced him out of the lineup at Cincinnati. The plan calls for Tagovailoa to throw, which qualifies as "non-contact, sport-specific activity" but not participate in the full practice. "It will be exciting for today because, really, in these situations you are relying on all medical advice and what people can do, and what I've...
Oct 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball for a first down against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan (26) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rest sore thumb Friday
Dak Prescott participated in individual drills and was more involved in Thursday's practice than the Dallas Cowboys anticipated. Prescott was upgraded to limited participation Thursday, his first practice in more than four weeks. Head coach Mike McCarthy said the result is a sore surgically repaired right thumb, which prompted the Cowboys to rest Prescott and keep him out of Friday's practice. McCarthy said the Cowboys consider Prescott in "regeneration" mode. ...
Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) carries the ball for a first down before he is forced out of bounds by Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) gestures in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass and runs to the end zone in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney recovers a second-quarter strip sack of Jets quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Cleveland. Akr 9 18 Browns 5
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb questionable
Dak Prescott participated in individual drills and was more involved in Thursday's practice than the Dallas Cowboys anticipated, making enough improvement that he's officially questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia. Lead receiver CeeDee Lamb missed Friday's practice with a hip injury, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones signaled the absence was more precaution than panic. "He's just working through a couple things there. Just felt like it was best...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Pitts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while nursing a hamstring injury. He sat out the first game of his career in Atlanta's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Pitts, 22, has 10 catches for 150 yards for the Falcons (2-3), who...
QB Andy Dalton to get third-straight start for Saints
The New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen named veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton as the team's starter for a third consecutive week as Jameis Winston continues to battle injuries. Dalton, 34, has gone 1-1 as the Saints starter, throwing for 236 yards and a touchdown Oct. 2 in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on in London, then guiding a victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week with 187 yards, one TD and an interception. ...
Rams RB Cam Akers out Sunday amid personal issue
Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday because of personal reasons, while his future with the team suddenly is clouded. The third-year back out of Florida State did not practice Thursday and on Friday. Head coach Sean McVay pronounced Akers out of the upcoming home game against the Carolina Panthers. McVay was asked if team still has plans for Akers down the road. ...
Giants WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney out vs. Ravens
The New York Giants ruled out wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney and three defensive backs for Sunday's game against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. The team confirmed Friday that Golladay (knee) and Toney (hamstring) will sit out, as will safeties Tony Jefferson (foot) and Jason Pinnock (ankle) and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf). Linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) is doubtful, while tight end Tanner Hudson (illness), wideout Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) are all questionable. Neither Golladay nor Toney has caught a pass since the season opener, yet the Giants are 4-1 heading into their Week 6 contest against the Ravens (3-2). --Field Level Media
Bengals WR Tee Higgins practices, status vs. Saints in question
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins returned to practice Friday, however coach Zac Taylor said the team will hold on announcing his playing status against the New Orleans Saints until later this weekend. Higgins was limited to just 10 snaps due to an ankle injury during the Bengals' 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. He then missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. "We'll just take it day-to-day,"...
Bucs rule out three defensive players vs. Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Todd Bowles announced Friday. Ryan and Hicks are dealing with foot injuries, while Murphy-Bunting is nursing a quad injury. All three players did not practice this week for the Buccaneers (3-2). Safety Mike Edwards (elbow) will be a game-time decision, Bowles said. ...
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
