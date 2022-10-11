Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Fox17
Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday. It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.
Dramatic video shows GR crash, homeowner wants more stop signs at intersection
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family is speaking up, and voicing their concerns after surveillance cameras captured a scary crash that happened right in front of their home, totaling one of their parked cars on the street. Jennifer Hoye said it was around 3 p.m. Wednesday when she heard...
16-year-old identified as person who stole vehicle with toddler inside, set him along road
KENTWOOD, MI -- Police have identified a 16-year-old as the person who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside, then set the boy along a road. Kentwood police on Thursday, Oct. 13 said Kent County prosecutors have authorized juvenile charges against the teen for auto theft, child abandonment, lying or obstructing police and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
Bodycam: Suspect pointed gun at Walker officer before being shot
A Walker police officer who shot and injured a man before authorities say the suspect took off and led officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul will not face charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox17
Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
thecollegiatelive.com
GRCC police investigate on campus assault
At 4:07pm, on Wednesday Oct. 5, a Grand Rapids Community College Police timely warning was issued via email to students. At about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, a female and male were at the south end of Olivarez Plaza arguing. The male subject punched the female in the mouth and verbally threatened to harm her with a knife. The female said he also threatened another unknown female. The male did not brandish a knife, but is known to carry one.
Michigan driver facing 8 new charges in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia woman has received eight additional charges against her in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Benn previously had seven...
2 arraigned after string of break-ins in Kent County
Edward and Ashley Trout were arrested on Tuesday, a move that deputies called the crowning moment in months-long investigation into reports of break-ins at several storage units.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox17
Overnight parking restrictions in Holland take effect Oct. 15
HOLLAND, Mich. — Public safety officials in Holland are reminding residents that restrictions on overnight parking will soon be in effect. Beginning this Saturday, cars will be ticketed if they are parked along the street or obstructing the right of way between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.
Fox17
40 guns, thousands in stolen property seized in Nelson Twp.
NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seized dozens of firearms while investigating a series of burglaries in Kent County on Tuesday. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 40 guns were confiscated during the execution of a search warrant on Oak Lane in Nelson Township. We’re told thousands of...
Kent County deputies recover 40 firearms after property search, arrest pair for burglaries
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police recovered 40 firearms in a Northern Kent County property search and arrested a man and woman they believe are responsible for at least 15 burglaries. Kent County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at an address on Oak Lake in Nelson Township on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Judge orders jail for man’s ‘outrageous’ act of spiking woman’s water with anti-freeze substance
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man’s decision to slip an anti-freeze component into a co-worker’s water bottle was “nothing short of outrageous,” a judge said in sentencing the man to jail. Johnny Jesus Castellanos, 49, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail for aggravated stalking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PD: Driver shot, killed by passenger in SE GR
Authorities say a woman was shot and killed in southeast Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash
Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
Family identifies woman killed in Grand Rapids early morning shooting
Police say the suspect shot and killed 30-year-old Tamiqua Wright near 44th and Eastern Ave. around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. They are still searching for the suspect.
WWMTCw
40 firearms, stolen property recovered in Kent County, two arrested
NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people, who investigators said are responsible for at least 15 burglaries, are facing multiple charges following their arrests, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Detectives conducted a search warrant Tuesday on Oak Lane in Nelson Township to find 40 firearms and thousands of...
Busy street in Grand Haven closing for several weeks for apartment construction
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A busy Grand Haven street will close for the next three weeks for ongoing work on an apartment development. Jackson Street/Harbor Drive between Third Street and Columbus Avenue is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 17, according to a notice from the city of Grand Haven. It’s expected to reopen after 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Grand Rapids police seek passenger in driver’s fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police believe that a driver was shot and killed early Tuesday, Oct. 11, by a passenger in her vehicle. Grand Rapids police responded around 1:10 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Eastern Avenue and 44th Street SE. Police found a deceased woman...
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Midnight
Midnight is one of many adorable kittens who needs a home. Learn more about him at hswestmi.org. Join HSWM at the first-ever Fall on Fulton this year this Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.! There will be an adorable photo spot for everyone to enjoy, an informational booth to spread awareness about our mission, and will be fundraising to support the pets in our care! This all-day outdoor, autumn event will line the 900th block in one of Grand Rapids' most walkable shopping districts, East Fulton Business District.
Comments / 0