ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

16-year-old identified as person who stole vehicle with toddler inside, set him along road

KENTWOOD, MI -- Police have identified a 16-year-old as the person who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside, then set the boy along a road. Kentwood police on Thursday, Oct. 13 said Kent County prosecutors have authorized juvenile charges against the teen for auto theft, child abandonment, lying or obstructing police and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
KENTWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sparta, MI
Sparta, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox17

Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
MUSKEGON, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

GRCC police investigate on campus assault

At 4:07pm, on Wednesday Oct. 5, a Grand Rapids Community College Police timely warning was issued via email to students. At about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, a female and male were at the south end of Olivarez Plaza arguing. The male subject punched the female in the mouth and verbally threatened to harm her with a knife. The female said he also threatened another unknown female. The male did not brandish a knife, but is known to carry one.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Graffiti#Spd
Fox17

Overnight parking restrictions in Holland take effect Oct. 15

HOLLAND, Mich. — Public safety officials in Holland are reminding residents that restrictions on overnight parking will soon be in effect. Beginning this Saturday, cars will be ticketed if they are parked along the street or obstructing the right of way between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

40 guns, thousands in stolen property seized in Nelson Twp.

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies seized dozens of firearms while investigating a series of burglaries in Kent County on Tuesday. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says 40 guns were confiscated during the execution of a search warrant on Oak Lane in Nelson Township. We’re told thousands of...
KENT COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
13 ON YOUR SIDE

30-year-old woman killed in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman dead Tuesday and shut down a busy intersection for several hours. It happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of 44th Street and Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids, not far from the border with Kentwood. Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash and found a woman at the scene who had been shot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WYOMING, MI
WWMTCw

40 firearms, stolen property recovered in Kent County, two arrested

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people, who investigators said are responsible for at least 15 burglaries, are facing multiple charges following their arrests, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Detectives conducted a search warrant Tuesday on Oak Lane in Nelson Township to find 40 firearms and thousands of...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Friday's Friend: Midnight

Midnight is one of many adorable kittens who needs a home. Learn more about him at hswestmi.org. Join HSWM at the first-ever Fall on Fulton this year this Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.! There will be an adorable photo spot for everyone to enjoy, an informational booth to spread awareness about our mission, and will be fundraising to support the pets in our care! This all-day outdoor, autumn event will line the 900th block in one of Grand Rapids' most walkable shopping districts, East Fulton Business District.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy