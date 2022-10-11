ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student arrested after phoning in threat to Richland County school, sheriff says

By Noah Feit
 3 days ago

A 16-year-old was locked up for making a prank call about a shooting at a Columbia-area high school, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department said it received a report at about 2:45 p.m. Monday of a shooting at Lower Richland High School . It was determined to be a false call after school resource officers at the scene evaluated the threat, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Deputies determined the call came from the Richland 1 high school’s campus in Hopkins , and a 16-year-old student was charged with unlawful use of 911, aggravated breach of peace and unlawful communication, according to the release.

The teen’s name was not made public because of their age.

“I hope this sends a message to the other kids out there who think this is a prank,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in the release. “Calls like this are taken seriously and this student wasted resources and instilled fear into others at Lower Richland all for a joke. These calls will be taken seriously and I wanted students to know that they will be locked up, not sent home with their parents.”

The student was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Information about a specific punishment from the school and Richland 1 was not available.

“Any threats or potential threats to the safety of our schools, students and staff are taken seriously, and anyone who chooses to make such threats will face consequences accordingly,” Richland 1 Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in the release. “We are thankful that the call was a hoax and not a credible threat. We appreciate the fast response and investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department that led to the identification of the person responsible for making the call.”

The incident comes after similar hoax calls about shootings were made at multiple schools across South Carolina.

On Tuesday, another Richland 1 school was targeted in a threat.

A social media post threatened gun violence at C.A. Johnson High, the Columbia Police Department said. While the threat is not believed to be credible, the school was placed on modified lockdown and more officers were sent to patrol the inside and outside of the building to protect students, teachers and other staff.

The sheriff’s department said it’s aware of threats circulating on social media mentioning Columbia and Richland County schools, but hasn’t found any credible information to support them to this point.

“All threats are taken seriously and investigated as we receive them,” the sheriff’s department said.

Michael Antonio
3d ago

Teens now days should have their names made public. They should at least change that law and make the age under 12.

melissa hodge
3d ago

these judges just slap them on the hand with probation. they need to start with these teenagers and make examples out of them and then maybe grown ups will grow up and stop all the crime they're doing. this boy should be charged accordingly and there should be no probation. when these kids make threats they should be charged like an adult. send them straight to DJJ until they turn 18 and then let them finish up their time in the prison system! that should put a stop to all this nonsense. if not the judges are just going to keep slapping them on the hand and they're going to grow up and continue to act out like the rest of these adults around here pulling guns shooting everybody. shooting people for no reason because you think you're a thug and tough just shows how big of a how because of a coward they really are. the only way shooting someone should be justified is when it's in self-defense and that should be absolutely the last resort! then and only then should shooting be justified

Joel White
3d ago

keep locking them up, let em know we serious, stop breaking the law!

