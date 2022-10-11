ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Duran Duran ‘A Hollywood High’ Docu-Concert Film Captures Rooftop Gig

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Duran Duran are headed to the big screen next month via a new 75-minute docu-concert film entitled A Hollywood High chronicling the veteran English new wave band’s rooftop gig in Los Angeles and longtime love affair with the City of Angels. The movie , due out on Nov. 3, will also include exclusive interviews and archival footage in which the New Romantic legends dissect their decades long obsession with the city.

The doc directed by award-winning veterans Gavin Elder ( David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii ), Vincent Adam Paul ( Tiesto: Live from Empty Red Rocks ) and George Scott ( Rufus Wainwright: Prima Donna ) will be released in theaters around the world. “For our first U.S. show in several years we wanted to do something really special and intimate,” explains keyboardist Nick Rhodes in a statement about the show that forms the backbone of the film. “After considering many options, a rooftop performance quickly became the frontrunner. It was post-pandemic, we had never done anything like that before, and we had just released a new album.  Somehow it seemed like a magical doorway to the next part of our journey.”

The footage was shot from the roof of The Aster in the heart of Hollywood — overlooking the Capitol Records building in a nod to the band’s original label home — and mixed and mastered with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, for an immersive audio and visual experience. “Duran Duran have had an enduring relationship with the city of Los Angeles since the first time we came to America,” added bassist John Taylor. “We were determined to do something unique to celebrate our four decades together. A rooftop performance in LA with the Capitol Records building across the street and the Hollywood sign looming in the distance sounded perfect and turned out to be an extraordinary night for all of us.”

DD released their 15th studio album, Future Past , in October 2021, with production from Erol Alkan and assists from the likes of Blur’s Graham Coxon, Tove Lo , CHAI, Ivorian Doll, and David Bowie’s former pianist Mike Garson. The band is slated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022, which also includes Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Eminem , Eurythmics , Dolly Parton , Lionel Richie and Carly Simon .

A Hollywood High is executive produced by Lastman Media and Magus Entertainment and will be distributed by Abramorama. “It’s an honor to work with Duran Duran to bring the band’s 40th Anniversary celebration to cinemas and fans around the world, with the generous support of Dolby,” said Abramorama’s Evan Saxon. “ A Hollywood High will sit alongside other successful films we have distributed for The Beatles, Dolly Parton, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Metallica, Jimi Hendrix, Miles Davis, and Neil Young, among others.”

Watch the A Hollywood High trailer below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Billboard

Get a First Look at ‘Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon’ Documentary: Exclusive

 “He was darkness and light, living in the same body,” says Joanne Cash Yates, the sister of the late singer-songwriter Johnny Cash. “And one fought against the other.” That emotional and spiritual dichotomy is at the center of a new documentary, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon, which will come to theaters for a limited run Dec. 5-7, 2022. Billboard has the first look at the trailer for the upcoming film. The project, which was announced at CinemaCon this past spring, draws on access to more than 100 tapes that have never been heard before outside of the Cash family....
MOVIES
Billboard

Tina Turner Gets the Barbie Treatment: Where to Buy the Music Icon’s Collectible Doll

Tina Turner is the latest music icon to have a Barbie doll made in her likeness. Mattel released the Tina Turner Barbie doll on Thursday (Oct. 13) as the latest edition to the brand’s Barbie Signature Music Series. “I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey,” Turner said in a statement. The Tina Turner Barbie Doll ($55) was released in honor of the music legend’s smash hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” which is nearing its 40th anniversary. Recreating her iconic outfit from the music video,...
MUSIC
Billboard

‘American Idol’ & Judges React to Willie Spence’s Death: ‘He Was a True Talent’

American Idol has lost one of its brightest contestants, and the show and its judges are speaking out about Willie Spence’s death. The general American Idol account Instagram shared a video from his audition with Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry. “We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence,” the show’s account captioned the video of the runner-up for the 2021 season. “He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.” Related Here Are All of 'American Idol' Star...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Queen Release Stirring Lost Track Featuring Freddie Mercury Vocals, ‘Face It Alone’

After teasing the discovery of a previously unheard song featuring vocals from late singer Freddie Mercury earlier this summer, Queen finally unwrapped “Face It Alone” on Thursday (Oct. 13). The dramatic, emotionally affecting song was recorded during the 1988 sessions for the band’s penultimate album with Mercury, 1989’s The Miracle. Related Queen's Roger Taylor Reflects on the Loss of Taylor Hawkins and 'Getting Toward the End' of His Own… 10/13/2022 Recorded three years before Mercury died at 45 from AIDS-related complications, the wistful track opens with Mercury softly singing, “When something so near and dear to life/ Explodes inside/ You feel your soul is...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Billboard

Bad Bunny Leads 2022 American Music Awards Nominations: Full List

Bad Bunny leads the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards with eight nods, including his first for artist of the year. If the Puerto Rican superstar wins in all eight categories, he would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMAs in a single year. Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six nods each. That makes Bey and Swift the year’s top female nominees. The two powerhouses are facing off in three categories — artist of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album. Related How to Vote for the 2022 American Music Awards 10/13/2022 Adele, Harry...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Queen of the Night’ in New Whitney Houston Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson may be a queen of daytime talk shows, but now she’s also queen of the night. For the latest installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Kellyoke series, the three-time Grammy winner showed off her voice by covering a song by the “Voice” herself, Whitney Houston‘s “Queen of the Night.” Clarkson and her band, Y’all, started by putting their own twist on Houston’s rocking dance hit, which was originally released on the soundtrack for her 1992 film The Bodyguard. While the late legend’s original mix starts out with an immediately uptempo beat, Clarkson sang the first lines slowly over suspended...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week. Oct. 21 Arctic Monkeys, The CarCarly Rae Jepsen, The Loneliest TimeMeghan Trainor, Takin’ It BackTaylor Swift, MidnightsTegan and Sara, Crybaby Nov. 4 Joji, SmithereensPhoenix, Alpha ZuluSpice Girls, Spiceworld 25The Pretty Reckless, Other Worlds Nov. 11 Bruce Springsteen, Only the Strong SurviveLouis Tomlinson, Faith in the Future Nov. 18 ENHYPEN, Sadame Nov. 25 Stormzy, This Is What I Mean More from BillboardThe 50 Best Albums of 2022 So Far: Staff PicksCalvin Harris Unveils Star-Studded Tracklist for 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2'R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Russ Millions, UMI, Kaash Paige & More
MUSIC
Billboard

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars & More Co-Chair Grammy Museum’s Campaign for Music Education: Exclusive

The Grammy Museum has announced a Campaign for Music Education with the goal of raising $3 million to $5 million for their educational programs. The funds raised over what is envisioned as an 18-month campaign will provide free admission to the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles for everybody up to age 18 and for all college students with ID and expanded access to their music education programs across the country. The campaign is co-chaired by five A-list stars — Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes and Rosalía. Related 5 Things We Learned From Rosalia's Grammy Museum Conversation 10/12/2022 Michael Sticka, president and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Coxon
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Erol Alkan
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
David Bowie
Person
Mike Garson
Person
David Gilmour
Person
Neil Giraldo
Person
Tove Lo
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Rufus Wainwright
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson Unveils ‘Out of My System’: Listen

Louis Tomlinson is continuing the rollout for his highly anticipated new album, Faith in the Future, with a brand new single, “Out of My System,” which arrived on Friday (Oct. 14). “Out of My System” is the second track from the former One Direction member’s forthcoming LP. The album’s lead track, “Bigger Than Me,” arrived Sept. 1 and peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. The track also found success on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 14 on the chart dated Sept. 17. In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up last month, Tomlinson described infusing the album with both an emphasis on live...
MUSIC
Billboard

Charlie Puth Talks Making ‘Charlie’ Album ‘By Myself’ But Also on Social Media: ‘It Felt Like I Was in the Room With Millions of People’

“I went completely rogue,” Charlie Puth says of how he made his new 12-song album Charlie. “I was by myself when I made the album, but I involved the Internet into the creation of it, so it felt like I was in the room with millions of people.” Puth is speaking about his flourishing social media presence, where millions of followers (including nearly 20 million on TikTok and 17 million on Instagram) have delighted in short videos of the self-confessed “audio dork” joyfully sharing how he makes music at home on his computer. There a clip of him recording a literal...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Lil Baby, Blink-182, The 1975 and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Lil Baby takes his turn again, Blink-182 is back and edgier than ever, and The 1975 has a concise mission statement. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Lil Baby, It’s Only Me  On the one hand, Lil Baby is a natural star, with a singular voice and the type of charisma that can carry him through solo hits, guest verses and commercial...
MUSIC
Billboard

Andrew Lloyd Webber Is Brutally Honest in ‘Masked Singer’ Preview Clip

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber goes there on Wednesday night’s (Oct. 12) Masked Singer episode dedicated to his legendary Broadway compositions. Two new mystery stars are on deck for tonight’s show to sing songs from such iconic Webber productions as The Phantom of the Opera and Jesus Christ Superstar. But in a preview clip, Lloyd Webber does not appear super-impressed. On a night when three new costumes make the scene — Maize, Mermaid and Robo Girl — Lord Webber is shown telling an unseen contestant that he’d “love” to work with them before an “outrageous elimination” that could split the judging...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Concert Film#Hollywood Sign#Capitol Records#Dolby Atmos#Dolby Vision
Billboard

Beck No Longer Opening for Arcade Fire on Tour

Beck will no longer serve as the opening act on Arcade Fire‘s upcoming North American tour, Billboard can confirm. Instead, the Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans will take his place. While Beck didn’t provide a reason for his decision, his exit comes just months after sexual misconduct allegations against Arcade Fire’s frontman Win Butler. The allegations against Butler were first published on Aug. 27 in a Pitchfork story. The report detailed the accounts of four individuals who claimed to have had inappropriate sexual interactions with Butler, with one alleging that the singer had assaulted them; he has denied that any of the alleged incidents were...
MUSIC
Billboard

Tom DeLonge Shares Letter to Matt Skiba After Rejoining Blink-182: ‘Thank You for Being a Member of Our Band’

Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge announced their plans earlier this week to reunite for a brand-new album and a world tour, leaving fans to wonder the fate of Matt Skiba. The Alkaline Trio frontman filled in for DeLonge and became an official member of the band in 2015, recording the 2016 album California with the group. While its unclear what Skiba’s plans post-Blink are, DeLonge personally reached out to him to express his gratitude for filling in during his absence. DeLonge shared a personal note he wrote to Skiba via Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 13), captioning a screenshot...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles Leads 2022 MTV EMAs Nominations: Full List

Harry Styles is the top nominee for the 2022 MTV EMAs, with seven nods. Taylor Swift is a beat behind with six nods. Nicki Minaj and Rosalía each received five. Female artists account for five of the six nominees for best artist. Adele, Beyoncé, Minaj, Rosalía and Swift are squaring off against Styles. It’s the other way around in best live, where five male solo artists or groups (Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Styles, Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd) are facing one female star, Lady Gaga. Related Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Tops Hot 100 for 15th Week – Longest Reign Ever for a British Act 10/12/2022 Oddly,...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How a Leaked Album Changed Feid’s Fate — and Led to a Sold-Out Tour

Feid was getting ready to take a well-earned day off after his three consecutive sold-out shows at Medellín’s fabled Plaza de Toros La Macarena. It never happened. Instead, his day turned rather hectic when his new album — set to come out later this year — was leaked online. “I called everyone — my producers, my manager — on our day off that Monday because I had to rush to the studio to finish the album quickly and not give the leaked version many hours out on the street,” the Colombian singer-songwriter tells Billboard during a Zoom interview. “I told them...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

‘The Voice’ Contestants Take a ‘Wrecking Ball’ to Their Battle: Watch

The competition is getting stiff on The Voice, with the contestants facing off in battles to cement their place in the coming few weeks. Camila Cabello was tasked with the difficult decision of who to pick for elimination when contestants Steven McMorran and Morgan Myles went head to head on Tuesday night’s episode (Oct. 11) for a rendition of Miley Cyrus‘ “Wrecking Ball.” McMorran and Myles strayed from the song’s original pop delivery, instead opting for bringing their own country twang into their duet battle. The pair passionately sang the track’s chorus, “I came in like a wrecking ball/ Yeah, I...
MUSIC
Billboard

Dan Auerbach-Led The Arcs Prepping First Album in 8 Years, ‘Electrophonic Chronic’

Black Keys singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach‘s side project, The Arcs, will release their first album in 8 years in early 2023. Electrophonic Chronic — the follow-up to the band’s 2015 debut, Yours, Dreamily — is due out on Jan. 27 through Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label. Related GARNiDELiA Talk New Single 'Gen'ai Yuugi,' NFT Project & More: Interview  10/13/2022 The band previewed the 12-track album on Thursday (Oct. 13) the the funky first single, “Keep on Dreamin’,” which dropped along with a psychedelic, pinball-themed animated video directed and illustrated by Robert Schober, with character design by El Oms. The collection was produced by Auerbach and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are All of ‘American Idol’ Star Willie Spence’s Performances

Willie Spence marked second place during his run on the 2021 season of American Idol. Still, he was known as one of the most notable singers to come out of the show with powerhouse covers from artists that include Rihanna, Beyonce, Adele, Coldplay and more. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old lost his life in a car accident while driving back to Atlanta from Tennessee on Tuesday (Oct. 12). He reportedly crashed into a tractor-trailer parked on the side of the road, TMZ reported. However, it was local news site Douglas Now that was first to report the news about the crash. The news was...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Britney Spears Claims Her Mom ‘Slapped Me So Hard’ After Night of Partying With Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

Britney Spears wonders what it would be like to slap someone in the face, since she says she’s never done that before. But in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Oct. 12), the “Hold Me Closer” singer claimed that she’s definitely been on the other end of a slap. Cued to the infamous slap-off between Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda in 2005’s Monster-in-Law, the post centered on what Brit claims is the first time she was slapped after a night of going hard with two of Hollywood’s then-finest partiers. “I swear I’ve never slapped anyone my whole life !!! I WOULD GIVE...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy