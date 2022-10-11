Luke Bryan’s Wife Posts Hilarious Birthday Tribute to His Mom

Luke Bryan’s mom just celebrated her birthday. And his wife, Caroline, paid tribute to her mother-in-law. Check out a slideshow of photos and videos below.

“Never, Ever a dull moment with this one…happy birthday to the one and only LeClaire Bryan,” she captioned the post.

The slides includes Luke Bryan’s mom showing off her dance moves and trying to do the splits. It’s easy to see where he gets that big personality.

He and Caroline have been having fun with LeClaire lately. Luke Bryan did an impersonation of his mom’s “smoker’s cough” and posted a video of it to social media. Caroline also shared a phone call with LeClaire recently.

Family is the thing that’ll slow down Luke Bryan if such a thing ever happens. He recently said that his sons may be the thing that finally make him ease off his hard touring regimen.

“It’s a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it,” he said. “You just have to make personal goals to get home and move and there are a lot of nights that I travel through the night just to try to be there on day to hang with the boys.”

Luke Bryan recently shocked Nashville-based artist Alana Springsteen with an invite to her first performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage. He hit her up on Facetime to let her know that she’ll be performing on the biggest stage in country music later this month. It was a special moment for Springsteen, who remembered seeing Lu,e Bryan play for the first time when she was just 10-years-old.

Luke Bryan on the ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour in October

Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour continues throughout October and into early November. Next up are stops in Mississippi, Alabama and Illinois this weekend. He’ll take a couple of weeks off before heading back out to South Carolina and Florida to end the month.

He has a string of dates in November that are make up dates from earlier this fall. He was forced to postpone three Florida dates due to Hurricane Ian. Those will be made up on November 2, 4 & 5 in Estero, West Palm Beach and Tampa, respectively. Then, he’s off to Las Vegas for more dates on his residency. Those begin on November 30. They continue well into December. In January, he hosts Crash My Playa down in Riviera Cancun, Mexico. And in February, he has more dates on his Las Vegas residency. If he’s serious about slowing down, he’s sure not showing it. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.