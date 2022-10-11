Reports: Davante Adams facing discipline for pushing photographer

Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is facing discipline for pushing a credentialed person to the ground at the end of Monday night's game in Kansas City, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday.

That's not all -- the man filed a police report and went to the hospital for treatment. The man was identified as a photographer by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD).

"The incident will be investigated by our Assault Unit detectives, upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges," the KCPD said in its report.

Video shows Adams heading for the tunnel at the end of the Raiders' loss to the Chiefs when he encountered a man carrying equipment. Adams pushed the man forcefully. He fell backward onto the ground.

Adams, 29, is facing a fine or possible suspension from the league, per the reports. He apologized twice -- talking to reporters afterward and later on social media.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed after the game," Adams posted to Twitter. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront (sic) of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately."

The Raiders had one final shot on fourth-and-1 with 46 seconds left but quarterback Derek Carr's pass fell incomplete when Adams and fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow collided while running their patterns. Adams seemed to have a catch on the play before, but it was overruled by the replay official. The Raiders lost the game, 30-29.

According to the police report, the photographer "was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police. The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening."

Adams had touchdown catches of 58 and 48 yards Monday night, finishing with three receptions for 124 yards.

The Raiders fell to 1-4 with the loss.

--Field Level Media