William Hale and Frank Allison got into a fight while driving near Jacksonville and each shot into the other's vehicle, cops say An apparent road rage incident in Florida led to two girls getting shot — and their fathers both being arrested on attempted murder charges. In a news conference on Monday, Nassau County sheriff Bill Leeper said that William Hale, 36, and Frank Allison, 43, were riding in separate vehicles on October 8 with their respective daughters when they had a driving dispute. According to First Coast...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO