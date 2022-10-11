Read full article on original website
Susan Vazquez
3d ago
Unbelievable they received a bond. Should be no bond, no children contact, no license and no weapons. Ever.
Two Dads Charged with Attempted Murder After Daughters Were Shot in Florida Road Rage Incident
William Hale and Frank Allison got into a fight while driving near Jacksonville and each shot into the other's vehicle, cops say An apparent road rage incident in Florida led to two girls getting shot — and their fathers both being arrested on attempted murder charges. In a news conference on Monday, Nassau County sheriff Bill Leeper said that William Hale, 36, and Frank Allison, 43, were riding in separate vehicles on October 8 with their respective daughters when they had a driving dispute. According to First Coast...
News4Jax.com
Family IDs man found fatally shot on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man who was found fatally shot in a Jacksonville neighborhood shared a photo Friday of their loved one. They identified him as Deon Jerido, 23. Officers responded to Doeboy Street on Wednesday afternoon after a call about someone found lying on a...
JSO looking for man allegedly connected to shooting on Lane Avenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man believed to be connected to a shooting incident last month on the Westside. Police say the incident happened Sept. 1 in the 400 block of Lane Avenue South. Detectives obtained the attached photos of the suspect and are seeking assistance from the community in identifying him.
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
Action News Jax
Westside High placed on lockdown after police search for armed man in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Westside High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning due to police activity in the area, Duval County Public Schools said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers were searching at a mobile home park near the school after getting reports of an armed man in the area.
Action News Jax
Loved ones hold candlelight vigil to remember 18-year-old woman killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and family members gathered to remember an 18-year-old woman found dead in September. STORY: Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. A candlelight vigil was held by the anti-violence group MAD DADS at Ringhaver Park in...
Action News Jax
JSO: Man killed in unknown shooting in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported undetermined death in the Moncrief area at Doeboy Street and Anderson Road. JSO reports that around 4:00 p.m. officers arrived at the 6600 block of Doeboy Street to find a person lying on the sidewalk. The person...
Police investigating Officer-involved crash on Roosevelt Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Officer-involved crash at Roosevelt Blvd. and Yacht Club Rd. Multiple Officer vehicles can be spotted, with damage spotted on several. Two crashed police cruisers were spotted at the scene with one inside a neighborhood fence. A crashed black...
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies say
A man from Hastings, Florida, was arrested Tuesday along Blanding Boulevard in attempted catalytic converter theft.Getty Images. A man from Hastings, Florida was arrested in Orange Park Tuesday on two charges of burglary, one charge of loitering and one charge of possessing burglary tools.
Community organization identifies 17-year-old killed in Woodstock shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A community organization advocating against crime along the First Coast has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area last month. MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says Elijah McDonald, 17, was shot to death on Sept. 27. The incident occurred in the parking lot...
News4Jax.com
Cruiser plows through fence, hits tree during pursuit along Roosevelt Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It remained unclear Thursday night exactly what led to a pursuit earlier in the day involving Jacksonville police along Roosevelt Boulevard. Witnesses told News4JAX the chase involved more than a dozen patrol vehicles that were after the driver of a white pickup truck. Footage from Sky 4 showed a vacant lot off Roosevelt Boulevard just south of Timuquana Road where police cruisers had surrounded a white pickup.
thedariennews.net
GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong
McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
Action News Jax
Suspect arrested for 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
News4Jax.com
Video shows pickup truck driver firing gun in Murray Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows the driver of a white pickup truck pulling up to a red light at an intersection in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood and firing a gun out the window. The person who shared the video said it happened shortly after 1:30...
News4Jax.com
JSO holding public online auction starting Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
News4Jax.com
‘He’s lucky to be alive’: Woman recalls helping man shot in apparent road rage incident in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman witnessed an apparent road rage incident last week in Clay County, she told News4JAX on Tuesday. It happened Friday evening on Blanding Boulevard near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue. Jerry McEver said that he was shot and that the other person in the...
WMAZ
Two kids shot during Florida road rage incident, their fathers are charged with attempted murder, sheriff says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 14-year-old girl was shot in the back Saturday while riding in separate vehicles on U.S. 1 in Callahan just after 6 p.m. Their injuries were the result of their fathers shooting at each other during a road rage incident, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Monday during a news conference.
News4Jax.com
Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
News4Jax.com
Man hospitalized in critical condition after Arlington apartment fire, JFRD says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was hospitalized in critical condition after an apartment fire Friday in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD tweeted at 4:10 p.m. that crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex off of Arlington Expressway. News4JAX was told the fire filled an apartment with heavy smoke.
Action News Jax
JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
