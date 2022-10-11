ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stray Kids Score First No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart With ‘Case 143’

By Xander Zellner
 3 days ago

Stray Kids earn their first No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Oct. 15), powered by Twitter, as “Case 143” rises from No. 2 following the release of the group’s new EP Maxident on Oct. 7.

“Case 143” is the lead single off the EP, which is slated to launch on next week’s, Oct. 22-dated Billboard charts.

Stray Kids are the fourth group to top Hot Trending Songs this year, joining BLACKPINK, BTS and SB19.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, TREASURE’s “Hello” debuts at No. 4, earning the group its fourth entry and second top five hit, after “Jikjin” (No. 2 peak in March). “Hello” is the lead single from the group’s EP The Second Step: Chapter Two , released Oct. 4.

Plus, SEULGI’s “28 Reasons” opens at No. 19 on Hot Trending Songs, marking her second solo appearance, following her featured turn on Bambam’s “Who Are You” (No. 7, January). The song is the title track from her debut solo EP of the same name, released Oct. 4.

Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.

