How to Earn Free Reaper Skin for Overwatch 2
The debut of Overwatch 2 has been chaotic, to say the least. From requiring players to have to enter their cellphone numbers to many having to wait hours to find a match in the queue. To top it all off a large portion of the rooster had to be removed from the game. Besides promising to quickly patch and iron out these numerous issues Blizzard is offering an apology skin for Reaper.
FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Release Date: When is it?
FIFA 23 Rulebreakers release date is rumored to start Oct. 14, according to leaks from reputable community source FutSheriff. Rulebreakers is an annual October promotion in FIFA Ultimate Team. The promotion replaced Ultimate Scream in FIFA 21 and has been a mainstay since. The promotion focuses on realigning player statistics to change how they operate in game. Rulebreakers items in the past that have been popular among players include Christopher Nkunku, Harry Kane, Marco Verratti and more.
FIFA・
100 Thieves, Barstool Sports & Dude Perfect DLC Coming to PGA Tour 2K23
Here's a breakdown of the newly announced PGA Tour 2K23 post-launch bonus content.
How to Get Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2
Wondering how to get Legacy Credits in Overwatch 2? We've got you covered. With the transition to a free-to-play model and the removal of Loot Boxes in Overwatch 2, Blizzard has introduced a new premium currency, Overwatch Coins, to quite drastically shake up how cosmetics can be purchased in-game. As such, here's a breakdown of what Legacy Credits are and how they're used in Overwatch 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Details Leaked
FIFA 23 World Cup Mode details have been leaked ahead of the content releasing this December. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place in Qatar this winter and EA Sports is bringing World Cup content to its FIFA series. Ahead of release, fans have found a way into the game's World cup mode detailing what's to come. As well, content has leaked on Twitter from reputable sources such as FutSheriff, FUTMentor and DonkTrading.
FIFA・
How to Transfer Overwatch 1 to Overwatch 2
When Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4 it also shut down the original game. The new sequel was meant to replace the old game. Many critics have pointed out that the returning maps and modes make Overwatch 2 appear to be more like an expansion update rather than a numeric sequel. Whether players agree or disagree those that feel bad about losing the original game should not be too stressed. Blizzard has designed Overwatch 2 to allow players to transfer their progression and items from the first game seamlessly to the new Overwatch 2. Here is a quick guide to transferring an old Overwatch account into Overwatch 2.
Free Games With Prime: October 2022
There ar a variety of free games and in-game content included with Prime in October.
Average KD in Apex Legends: What's a Good Kill/Death Ratio?
Confused about where your kill-death ratio should be in Apex Legends? Don't worry, we've got the breakdown you need. Countless gamers have competed in Apex Legends over the years and the games popularity is not coming to an end anytime soon. Players looking to get into the competitive scene might be wondering what it takes to get to the top of leaderboards. Usually, the marks of an elite player are their high kill-death ratio. This stat showcases their destructive capabilities in matches and can serve as a benchmark for others looking to reach that level of efficiency in the game.
Aim Assist Accused of Providing Unfair Advantage by Apex Legends Streamer NayR
Content creator nayR has brought aim assist back into the spotlight within Apex Legends communities with a post that demonstrates its unfair potential. Aim assist has caused a lot of debate amongst Apex Legends fans over the years. Many members of the Apex Legends community have expressed frustration over the higher level of aim assist that players using controllers on consoles receive over PC users. Adding to the frustration is the fact that gamers opting for a keyboard and mouse have no aim assist option available for them at all.
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.20 Release?
League of Legends Patch 12.20 will release Oct. 19, 2022. League of Legends Patch 12.19 brought along various buffs and nerfs to the rift. While some were happy with their favorite champions getting a buff, many were left wanting more changes and wondering when Patch 12.20 would be released. Although...
Apex Legends Golden Ticket: How to Get
The countdown to the start of Apex Legends Season 15 is officially on it seems as Respawn Entertainment has quietly released a spicy teaser in-game for players to go out and get. As longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, Respawn has not been shy in releasing a variety of...
League of Legends Champion K'Sante Revealed
A new champion is officially coming to League of Legends. After being briefly mentioned in a Champion Roadmap in April, a first look at the new champion, K'Sante, was released in a teaser on Twitter. In the 2023 Preseason video, K'Sante was introduced as a "top-lane tank" from a new...
5 Best Jungler Duos in League of Legends Patch 12.19
League of Legends Patch 12.19 brought along many buffs to off-meta champions. With these changes, the meta around the jungle has shifted slightly, leaving many to wonder which champions are worth playing in the current patch of the game. Here is our list for the top five best jungler duos...
Xerneas Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Moves, Weaknesses, Counters
Here is a guide to maximize your chances against Xerneas who will be appearing in five-star raids until Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
Overwatch 2 Player Count Listed
Overwatch 2 is finally out and plenty of people are playing it. Just like with any new release there are many people who are curious to know just how many people are playing it. There are some that are interested since the game is being distributed as a free-to-play model. Knowing how many players jump on for free at launch will provide context later down to line as the game progresses. Other people might be interested to know if the many reported issues and bugs at launch have affected the current player count as well.
Apex Legends Developers Claim Loba Won't Receive Buffs to Tactical Ability
Apex Legends developers have claimed they have no plans to buff Loba's tactical ability despite vocal desire from the Apex community. Loba is a character known for her exceptional ability to loot an area for her and her team and while this is a reason many pick this character, a vast majority of players who main Loba have voiced their desires to see Loba's tactical ability gain a buff, especially to the cooldown.
Will Call of Duty Points Transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?
Wondering whether your hard-earned Call of Duty Points will transfer over to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II? Don't worry, we got the answers you're looking for. Initially revealed during a September Call of Duty Next event, Activision has players eagerly awaiting the Nov 16 release date...
Overwatch 2 Account Merge Queue Reset: How to Fix
One of the main issues plaguing the launch of Overwatch 2 since day one has been the account merge queue resetting. The long-awaited, free-to-play sequel, Overwatch 2, launched on Oct. 4. As expected, huge amounts of fans were eager to jump in from day one and experience the new content and major changes. Sadly, many players were hit with an array of issues. From long queues to server disconnects, many were lucky if they even managed to squeeze in a game at all early on.
IiTzTimmy Masterfully Dismantles Competition in Apex Legends During Twitch Rivals
Apex Legends fans were treated to an impressive squad wipe from iiTzTimmy during Twitch Rivals. Many esports fans are aware of the massively popular series of Twitch Rivals tournaments and events. Twitch Rivals boasts some of the most recognizable Twitch streamers and has them duke it out in competitions featuring a wide array of titles ranging from Apex Legends to MultiVersus.
