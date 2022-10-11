Read full article on original website
When Overwatch 2 launched on Oct. 4 it also shut down the original game. The new sequel was meant to replace the old game. Many critics have pointed out that the returning maps and modes make Overwatch 2 appear to be more like an expansion update rather than a numeric sequel. Whether players agree or disagree those that feel bad about losing the original game should not be too stressed. Blizzard has designed Overwatch 2 to allow players to transfer their progression and items from the first game seamlessly to the new Overwatch 2. Here is a quick guide to transferring an old Overwatch account into Overwatch 2.
