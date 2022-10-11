Read full article on original website
Twitch boss explains why they can’t offer 70/30 sub-revenue split
In a recent interview, Twitch VP of monetization Mike Minton explained why they can’t offer streamers the 70/30 sub-revenue split that everyone has been asking for. Back on September 21, Twitch published a blog post detailing that they would not offer the highly sought-after 70/30 sub-revenue split due to the “high costs” of running the platform.
Stranded: Alien Dawn – Release date, platforms, gameplay
Stranded: Alien Dawn is a planet survival sim where you manage a marooned group of survivors. Here’s everything you need to know about the game including the release date, platforms, and more. Haemimont Games is a studio that has been making city-building strategy games for over two decades now.
VR dev recreates Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and fans are dreading it
A game developer and content creator has recreated Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy in VR and fans are already dreading it. Video game fans likely remember the trend of indie developers creating games seemingly designed around extreme difficulty and player frustration. Games such as Getting Over It with Bennett...
Overwatch 2 Oct 13 update boosts low-ranked Competitive players, adds maps: Patch notes
A new Overwatch 2 patch has just gone live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, bringing in a series of changes to ranked play and putting some missing maps back into rotation. Overwatch 2 has been out just over a week, and despite some major launch issues with DDoS...
Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti leak claims it could be 20% faster than the 4090
The Nvidia RTX 4090 hasn’t even gone on sale yet, but the RTX 4090 Ti, its bigger brother, may be up to 20% faster than Nvidia’s BFGPU. Nvidia’s RTX 4090 looks like the fastest graphics card around, with the card going on sale today. However, Twitter leaker @XpeaGPU has revealed information about a potential RTX 4090 Ti, stating that it could be up to 20% faster than the 4090.
Does Elden Ring support ray tracing?
Elden Ring is a visually impressive game with mind-blowing vistas, but does FromSoftware’s magnificent RPG support ray tracing?. Since its release back in February of 2022, Elden Ring has received an overwhelming amount of praise thanks to its magnificent world, incredible bosses, and an array of interesting weapons to equip.
Blizzard confirms Overwatch 2 hit registration is “pixel-perfect” amid complaints
Overwatch 2 players have complained about the game’s hit registration and aim sensitivity at launch, sensing something is off. Blizzard has denied these claims saying it’s all working “pixel-perfect”, although there are rubber banding issues. Overwatch 2 has had a rocky launch, to say the least....
Pokemon TCG collector reveals insane Charizard pull in $50 garage sale binder
A video game and Pokemon card collector found an incredibly rare and valuable Charizard card in a binder at a local garage sale. In a lot of cases, Pokemon TCG collecting is similar to gambling — where customers purchase goods in the hopes that they pull valuable cards amidst the filler.
Will Modern Warfare 2 owners get early access to Warzone 2?
When Warzone first launched in early 2020, the Call of Duty battle royale title was made exclusive to Modern Warfare owners only for a limited time. But will Infinity Ward follow suit with Warzone 2?. Warzone 2 is due to launch on November 16, a little under three weeks after...
How to get free Genesect, Marshadow, and Volcanion in Pokemon Sword & Shield
Pokemon Sword and Shield fans in Canada, Australia, and the US will finally be able to join in on the Mythical distribution happening through GameStop and Target. Below are the details for getting a code. While Pokemon Sword & Shield are quickly approaching their close as the current generation of...
Starfield dev update leaves Fallout fans jealous with 250,000 voice lines
Starfield will have over 250,000 lines of dialog, over double what Bethesda Games Studio’s last game Fallout 4 had. Behind every classic Bethesda RPG are thousands of lines of dialog spoken by some of the best voice actors in all of gaming and entertainment. Dialog often serves as the backbone of the company’s immensely popular games, and for Starfield, arguably the most anticipated game in all of 2023, nothing is changing there.
PC gaming Black Friday deals: What to expect
Looking for the best PC gaming Black Friday deals? We’ve got exactly what you can expect from the big day below. The key thing to note about PC gaming is that once you’re in, you’ll probably never really look back. With so many easier ways to get in now than just a few years ago, there’s never been a better time to consider hopping over from console to PC.
Apex Legends October 13 update patch notes: Fixes for Devotion skins, Loba Skin, more
Respawn Entertainment pushed out another patch for Apex Legends, this time with fixes for Devotion skins, a Legendary Loba skin, and more. Apex Legends is currently in the midst of its Fight or Fright event, where players can partake in a variety of limited-time events. However, that hasn’t stopped developer...
Six promising indie games at PAX Australia 2022: Box Knight, Anger Foot, more
Indie games dominated much of the show floor at PAX Australia 2022, giving smaller, predominantly local development teams more space than usual to showcase their latest efforts. From inventive handheld projects to addictive roguelikes, here’s a look at some standouts. Additional reporting by Eleni Thomas. At each and every...
Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access: Release date, rewards, more
In an unprecedented move for the series, Activision has confirmed Modern Warfare 2’s campaign will go live ahead of the game’s full launch, giving players an opportunity to jump in and finish the story early. Here’s what you need to know. For the past two decades, players...
How to watch $1m Halo Infinite World Championship 2022: Streams, schedule, groups
11 months on from the release of Halo Infinite, following a year full of online qualifiers and LAN Majors, all that remains in the 2022 HCS season is the Halo World Championship event. From when it all gets underway to a look at the finalized groups, here’s all you need to keep up to date.
Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Timed Research tasks & rewards
Strengthen your bond with your Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s brand-new Festival of Lights Timed Research event. We’ve got all the details so you can get all the rewards possible. The Pokemon Festival of Lights event is all about strengthening your bond with those around you and your Pokemon...
EG Impact reveals the “really big gap” between NA and other regions at Worlds 2022
Evil Geniuses have had a tough break in the Group Stage at Worlds 2022, but Impact was still in good spirits when he gave his opinion on what EG needs to improve upon, as well as what makes NA worse than other regions. North America hasn’t had the best go...
Sources: Vitality close in on BIG’s Valorant player Twisten
VCT EMEA partner team Vitality are locked in talks with BIG for the transfer of duelist Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener, sources have told Dexerto. Talks between the two organizations are understood to be at an advanced stage, with a deal expected to be thrashed out soon as the partner teams have until October 15 to submit six players and a head coach for VCT 2023 to Riot.
Fallout devs shoot down New Vegas 2 rumors with cheeky message
Obsidian Entertainment, the developers behind 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas, shoot down rumors it is developing a sequel. October 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the Fallout series, and Bethesda is planning to celebrate the milestone in various ways, including giveaways, sales, and more throughout the month. However, news on...
