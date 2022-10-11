ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Twitch boss explains why they can’t offer 70/30 sub-revenue split

In a recent interview, Twitch VP of monetization Mike Minton explained why they can’t offer streamers the 70/30 sub-revenue split that everyone has been asking for. Back on September 21, Twitch published a blog post detailing that they would not offer the highly sought-after 70/30 sub-revenue split due to the “high costs” of running the platform.
BUSINESS
dexerto.com

Stranded: Alien Dawn – Release date, platforms, gameplay

Stranded: Alien Dawn is a planet survival sim where you manage a marooned group of survivors. Here’s everything you need to know about the game including the release date, platforms, and more. Haemimont Games is a studio that has been making city-building strategy games for over two decades now.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

VR dev recreates Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and fans are dreading it

A game developer and content creator has recreated Getting Over It with Bennet Foddy in VR and fans are already dreading it. Video game fans likely remember the trend of indie developers creating games seemingly designed around extreme difficulty and player frustration. Games such as Getting Over It with Bennett...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
dexerto.com

Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti leak claims it could be 20% faster than the 4090

The Nvidia RTX 4090 hasn’t even gone on sale yet, but the RTX 4090 Ti, its bigger brother, may be up to 20% faster than Nvidia’s BFGPU. Nvidia’s RTX 4090 looks like the fastest graphics card around, with the card going on sale today. However, Twitter leaker @XpeaGPU has revealed information about a potential RTX 4090 Ti, stating that it could be up to 20% faster than the 4090.
COMPUTERS
dexerto.com

Does Elden Ring support ray tracing?

Elden Ring is a visually impressive game with mind-blowing vistas, but does FromSoftware’s magnificent RPG support ray tracing?. Since its release back in February of 2022, Elden Ring has received an overwhelming amount of praise thanks to its magnificent world, incredible bosses, and an array of interesting weapons to equip.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr Headset#Design#Creativity#Meta Connect 2022#The Quest Pro
dexerto.com

Will Modern Warfare 2 owners get early access to Warzone 2?

When Warzone first launched in early 2020, the Call of Duty battle royale title was made exclusive to Modern Warfare owners only for a limited time. But will Infinity Ward follow suit with Warzone 2?. Warzone 2 is due to launch on November 16, a little under three weeks after...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Starfield dev update leaves Fallout fans jealous with 250,000 voice lines

Starfield will have over 250,000 lines of dialog, over double what Bethesda Games Studio’s last game Fallout 4 had. Behind every classic Bethesda RPG are thousands of lines of dialog spoken by some of the best voice actors in all of gaming and entertainment. Dialog often serves as the backbone of the company’s immensely popular games, and for Starfield, arguably the most anticipated game in all of 2023, nothing is changing there.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

PC gaming Black Friday deals: What to expect

Looking for the best PC gaming Black Friday deals? We’ve got exactly what you can expect from the big day below. The key thing to note about PC gaming is that once you’re in, you’ll probably never really look back. With so many easier ways to get in now than just a few years ago, there’s never been a better time to consider hopping over from console to PC.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
dexerto.com

Six promising indie games at PAX Australia 2022: Box Knight, Anger Foot, more

Indie games dominated much of the show floor at PAX Australia 2022, giving smaller, predominantly local development teams more space than usual to showcase their latest efforts. From inventive handheld projects to addictive roguelikes, here’s a look at some standouts. Additional reporting by Eleni Thomas. At each and every...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access: Release date, rewards, more

In an unprecedented move for the series, Activision has confirmed Modern Warfare 2’s campaign will go live ahead of the game’s full launch, giving players an opportunity to jump in and finish the story early. Here’s what you need to know. For the past two decades, players...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Timed Research tasks & rewards

Strengthen your bond with your Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s brand-new Festival of Lights Timed Research event. We’ve got all the details so you can get all the rewards possible. The Pokemon Festival of Lights event is all about strengthening your bond with those around you and your Pokemon...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Sources: Vitality close in on BIG’s Valorant player Twisten

VCT EMEA partner team Vitality are locked in talks with BIG for the transfer of duelist Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener, sources have told Dexerto. Talks between the two organizations are understood to be at an advanced stage, with a deal expected to be thrashed out soon as the partner teams have until October 15 to submit six players and a head coach for VCT 2023 to Riot.
SPORTS
dexerto.com

Fallout devs shoot down New Vegas 2 rumors with cheeky message

Obsidian Entertainment, the developers behind 2010’s Fallout: New Vegas, shoot down rumors it is developing a sequel. October 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the Fallout series, and Bethesda is planning to celebrate the milestone in various ways, including giveaways, sales, and more throughout the month. However, news on...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy