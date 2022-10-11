ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent Roosevelt sophomore Liam Curtis qualifies for Division I boys state golf championship

By Staff report
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago

Roosevelt sophomore Liam Curtis qualified for the Division I state golf tournament on Monday.

Competing at Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley, Curtis, the son of Roosevelt coach and 2003 Open champion Ben Curtis, fired an 18-hole score of 4-over par 75 at the district championship. He finished in a tie for 12th place with Chris Pollak of Archbishop Hoban and Ethan Kasler of Massillon Jackson.

Cleveland St. Ignatius won the team championship, led by senior Michael O'Leary who shot 1-under 70.

Curtis will play in the state championship on Oct. 21-22 at the Ohio State Golf Club's Scarlet Course.

St. Ignatius had a team score of 289 to win the title. The other state qualifying teams were Archbishop Hoban (297), Jackson (308), Green (318) and Medina (319). The team competition was extremely close, with Stow (320), University School (324) and Strongsville (324) finishing in sixth through eighth place. Only six strokes separated the teams finishing 4-8.

Max Devins of Aurora, a junior, shot an 85 to finish in a tie for 63rd place.

The Division I girls district tournament at Brookledge Golf Club in Cuyahoga Falls will be played on Thursday. Madolyn Kost of Roosevelt and the Aurora girls team of senior Cameron Custer, junior Nina Newkirk and sophomores Gracyn Vidovic, Manisha Girn and Meena Kraus will participate.

