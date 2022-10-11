ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Oct. 10, 2022

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ydztx_0iUi76f200

Jim Harbaugh met with the media on Monday ahead of U-M's huge matchup with Penn State.

Michigan and Jim Harbaugh are in the middle of game week as they prepare to host No. 10 and undefeated Penn State on Saturday. The Wolverines are obviously unblemished so far too and sitting at No. 5, making this, by far, the biggest matchup for the Wolverines this season.

"We'll make Fred Jackson the running back coach —we've got a waiver to allow Fred Jackson to coach until Mike gets back."

With Mike Hart potentially out for a little while, this makes perfect sense. Freddy J is getting up there in age at 72 years old, but the dude has a TON of football and running back knowledge. Hell, he coached the guy he's filling in for. I've never heard of a mid-season waiver type of situation like this, but it makes all the sense in the world and should have little to no effect on what the running backs do during the week or in the actual game(s).

"Not just run defense but the pass defense is really good. They're really good at both. The biggest challenge of the year so far, in our opinion."

Jim Harbaugh saying that Penn State is the biggest challenge of the year so far is obviously not a secret, but I just like when he shoots straight and acknowledges whatever is at hand. In this instance, it's facing the best, most talented team to date. Michigan obviously went into Happy Valley and got a big win last year, but this is a new season with a lot of new faces contributing, including at both coordinator spots. On the flip side, Penn State has some new contributors as well, including Manny Diaz at defensive coordinator, but trusty old Sean Clifford is still quarterbacking the Nittany Lions and you know he'd love to exact some revenge on U-M in their house this year.

"If anybody was watching football yesterday on television, the pro games, every commercial break there was an advertisement for the Michigan-Penn State game. If anybody wasn't realizing that this is a big game, there were constant reminders of it yesterday."

Harbaugh is right. Saturday's matchup is huge. It's a top-ten showdown, it will set the tone in the Big Ten East and there will be talent all over the field in both uniforms. These are the kinds of games that make or break a season and right now, both teams are perfect and know that Saturday is as big as big gets.

"I don't know what you're talking about. I love [the turnover Buffs]. Very much a rule that you really can't do anything in terms of having fun and celebrating on the field, especially on defense."

So at first, Harbaugh had no idea what the "turnover Buffs" were. They are a cultural piece in the city of Detroit, and after the idea was introduced by freshman Will Johnson, it has really taken off. For Harbaugh to not know what they were was classic Harbaugh, but then once he realized, he acknowledged them and said he loves them, which is always cool to see.

The second part of his statement, however, was a direct shot at the referees who flagged Jaylen Harrell on Saturday in Bloomington, which is also good to see. Harbaugh has always been fine with take shots where they need to be taken and will ALWAYS take up for his players. Even though Harrell was bummed out about the penalty on Saturday, I'm sure he's just fine with it now after hearing his head coach go to bat for him.

"Never like to comment on whether I expect [Roman Wilson to play] or not but we'll see."

Yup...this means Wilson is playing, in my opinion. Whenever a player is hurt and out, Harbaugh usually says, "I have no update," almost instantly. The fact that he was a little unsure about Wilson's availability makes it seem like No. 14 will be out there against the Nittany Lions. Last year, the Hawaiian native had three catches for 21 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State. If he's in there, James Franklin and Co. will be very aware as he got loose a few times in Happy Valley last year. I usually don't like when Harbaugh, or any coaches for that matter, are cryptic, but I kind of dig it here given the fact that Wilson was so good against PSU last year.

Comments / 0

