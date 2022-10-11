ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo man faces trials on accusations he assaulted ex-girlfriend in separate incidents

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago

HILLSDALE — A Toledo, Ohio, man accused of holding a local woman against her will and raping her is tentatively scheduled for a jury trial in March.

Aaron Matthew Emch, 46, appeared in Hillsdale County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon for a criminal pretrial conference via video teleconference from the Ingham County Jail where he is being held on similar allegations against the same victim, who is reportedly an ex-girlfriend.

Emch’s defense council notified Circuit Judge Sara Lisznyai on Monday that Emch would likely be posting a $250,000 cash/surety bond for his release from the Ingham County Jail soon and the judge there has set numerous bond conditions including a GPS monitoring device and a stipulation that Emch must stay with his parents in Steuben County, Indiana.

Lisznyai put similar bond restrictions in place for Emch’s Hillsdale County case at the request of Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jamie Wiesniewski. Emch will also be subjected to a curfew and not be allowed to leave his parents' home between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Wiesniewski also asked that Emch not be allowed to enter Michigan at all, given that the alleged victim resides in that state, with the exception of court appearances and visiting his attorney’s office in Ann Arbor.

Wiesniewski said Emch is scheduled for trial in Ingham County in February.

In Hillsdale County, Emch is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment, assault by strangulation and domestic violence for an incident in April.

At the time of the incident, Emch was already on a GPS monitoring device out of Ingham County.

Emch faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged.

— Corey Murray is a staff writer for The Hillsdale Daily News and can be reached by email at cmurray@hillsdale.net. Follow him on Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

