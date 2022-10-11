ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge burn ban in effect until further notice

By Special to The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20QReW_0iUi6qm400

Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon has issued a burn ban effective immediately.

Because of the current weather conditions, strong winds and dry conditions in our region, no burn permits will be issued until further notice.

Outdoor burning without a permit is banned by city ordinance.

Please call ORFD with any further questions at 865-425-3520.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms. You can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

ATV wreck is fifth mishap of the morning

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A morning of wrecks began in the 6am hour today followed by four more; all within a four hour span. The first mishap involved a car going off the road and down an embankment on Davis Creek Road just up from the Duff turn off near Cotula. The driver, alone, was not injured.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Rural Metro Rescues Pet from West Knoxville House Fire

Rural Metro crews rescue an animal from a house fire in West Knoxville. It happened in the 8200 block of Mecklenburg Circle yesterday, crews found flames coming from the front of the home. The resident made it out safe and Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
newstalk987.com

Dandridge Residents Concerns over Developers Plan to Build Hundreds of Homes Near Downtown Causing Surprising Outcome

Developers are pulling an application to build hundreds of homes in Dandridge after a public hearing where several neighbors voiced their concerns. During last night’s town board meeting several residents spoke about the plan Developers have for turning a plot of land on Old Highway 92, right by the downtown area, into upwards of 250 homes. Many say it’s too many homes for the area.
DANDRIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv

Sun comes out after First Alert - then getting colder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT First Alert is all over. There is a lot of wind damage in Middle Tennessee. While we had hundreds of lightning strikes, 40 mph gusts, and the strongest storms for some in more than a month, there was not much damage locally. By Thursday...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
crossvillenews1st.com

ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER

At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

DETAILS ON OFF-DUTY DEPUTY CORBAN GOAD FATAL ACCIDENT SATURDAY NIGHT

Services have been announced for 21-year-old Corban Goad of Crossville. Mr. Goad was killed Saturday night after his car ran off Highway 127 in Fentress County traveling south, crashing into a group of trees before overturning according to the THP report. Mr. Goad worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department in the Corrections Division but was off-duty at the time of the accident.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m. They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One killed in crash after hitting several trees on Tellico Parkway

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person died on Saturday night on Tellico Parkway at Clear Creek Road in Loudon County, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Dylan Price, 29, of Vonore, was driving northbound and tried to pass another car over a double yellow line. THP officials said Price swerved to the right lane to avoid a crash with an oncoming vehicle. The driver overcorrected and went off the side of the road, hitting several trees.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-40 Westbound for Hours

Around midnight Thursday Interstate 40 at the westbound River bridge Crossing between Kingston and Midtown was shut down for hours following a head-on crash after one vehicle allegedly got on the interstate at the Midtown exit and went Eastbound in the westbound Lane striking another car head on killing one person and trapping one person inside. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Report states that a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Driven by 59-year-old Eric White from Harriman was heading the wrong way on the Interstate when he collided with a 2017 Subaru driven by a 30-year-old from Simpsonville South Carolina. White was killed at the scene while the other driver whose car was on its top was extricated from the crash and sent to The U.T. Medical Center by Ambulance with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
KINGSTON, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy