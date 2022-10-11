Read full article on original website
Two charged with stealing SUV in Windber, switching license plates in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men are facing charges in Cambria County after allegedly stealing a car in Windber and switching license plates with another car in Johnstown. Richland Township police were sent to Gap Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a suspicious white SUV in the area. Officers found a white Kia Sorento […]
fox8tv.com
Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested
In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
Central Pa. man jailed for terrorizing woman, threatening to kill her with crossbow: police
A Huntingdon County man has been arrested after threatening to kill a woman with a crossbow, according to police. According to WJAC, Pennsylvania State Police arrested Travis Wilson Jr., a 28 year old resident of Three Springs, after they said he made terroristic threats and stalked a woman after a domestic dispute on Oct. 5.
Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
Business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a business in Clearfield is facing charges after being accused of ‘grooming’ a teenage employee, according to Lawrence Township police. Police received a report in early October suspecting 39-year-old Kevin Legenski, owner of Uncle Buck’s Creations, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old female. Police say they saw […]
WJAC TV
Confiscated, abandoned firearms auctioned off in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Over 230 firearms will be going once, going twice, and sold to new owners Thursday evening after being confiscated or abandoned at one point in time. The Courts of Cambria County organized their first-ever gun auction at the Cambria County Fairgrounds. President Judge Krumenacker...
Pa. woman accused of stealing close to $4K from a water authority
It’s a case of taking money and not doing the right thing. According to 6WJAC, a Mineral Point woman is in hot water and is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Now, she has the Cambria County authorities...
Blair County inmate’s death under investigation
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The death of a Blair County inmate is under investigation by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police. Marcus McCreary, 43, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, Oct. 4. According to reports, he had an extensive medical history as well as a history of drug use. McCreary had been placed in […]
Woman leads foot chase at work site after Altoona Walmart theft, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett woman is behind bars after police say they were called to Walmart for retail theft and had to chase her through a construction area in the same shopping plaza. According to Allegheny Township police, they were called to Walmart on Plank Road for a report of retail theft involving […]
Tasers used after traffic stop turns into unruly foot chase in Tyrone, police report
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A McKeesport man is facing charges after a traffic stop turned unruly and tasers needed to be used, according to Tyrone police. Police say they were on patrol Oct. 12 and spotted a Chevy Impala just before 9 p.m. speeding through turns and crossing the double lines at one point, causing […]
Police: Motorcyclist leads troopers on chase in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he led troopers on a chase while on a motorcycle in Clearfield County, according to police. Michael Cole, 38, was spotted by troopers after he already managed to get away from them earlier on Tuesday in Bradford Township while driving his black 2008 Yamaha without […]
WGAL
Police in Harrisburg respond to 'shots fired' call
Police in Harrisburg responded to a possible shooting incident on Wednesday night. Police officers confirmed a 'shots fired' call along the intersection of Susquehanna and Verbeke streets. No one was found injured in the incident.
WJAC TV
Police: Cambria Co. woman accused of stealing nearly $4K from local water authority
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Mineral Point woman is facing multiple theft-related charges after being accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority. Police say 63-year-old Margaret Ochenrider was allegedly hired by the water authority in May of this year...
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Man Arrested
State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
WJAC TV
Police: Two charged after dead chickens, cats, animal bones found inside Windber-area home
Windber, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Windber Borough Police Department say both a man and a woman are facing animal cruelty charges after an investigation at a local home led to the discovery of several dead animals and unidentified animal bones inside the basement of the residence. Police...
Police: Man runs from cops outside of Oakhurst Homes with loaded gun
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after leading police on a brief foot pursuit with a loaded gun. On Oct. 10 just after 9 p.m., Johnstown police spotted 29-year-old Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay between building 34 and 35 of Oakhurst Homes, a […]
Woman killed after being hit by three vehicles in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Monday after state police said she was hit three times by vehicles when she tried to cross a Bedford County highway. According to a press release, it was about 10:31 p.m. when 37-year-old Ranae Banks, from Pittsburgh, was along the Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) overpass, in West […]
WJAC TV
PSP: Pittsburgh woman killed after being struck by 3 vehicles on Route 30 in Bedford Co.
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say a Pittsburgh woman was killed earlier this week after being struck by three vehicles along Route 30 in West Providence Township. Troopers say 37-year-old Ranae Banks was reportedly walking along the highway, near the Raystown Road overpass, around...
local21news.com
Inmate charged after allegedly assaulting three corrections officers, fellow inmate
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An inmate at the Cumberland County Prison is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted three corrections officers and a fellow inmate at the prison. According to authorities, Corey A. Bennett, of Chambersburg, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count...
Driver fined after fatally hitting 82-year-old woman in Harrisburg crosswalk
A teenage driver who fatally hit an 82-year-old woman at a Harrisburg intersection last month has been cited with careless driving, police said Tuesday. Lisbeth R. Sanchez, 19, of Harrisburg, hit Peggy Miller, also of Harrisburg, around 9 a.m. Sept. 8 while Miller was in a Hummel Street crosswalk near Kittatinny Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. He said Miller was walking west to east, and Sanchez was driving south when the crash happened.
