ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Assistant Da Arrested

In Clearfield County, Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence. Johnston has been charged with DUI, and obstruction, for an incident on September 14th in Spring Township. According to the affidavit, police saw an SUV swerving on Valentine Hill Road. They say...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Huntingdon County, PA
Huntingdon County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Three Springs, PA
WTAJ

Business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee in Clearfield, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a business in Clearfield is facing charges after being accused of ‘grooming’ a teenage employee, according to Lawrence Township police. Police received a report in early October suspecting  39-year-old Kevin Legenski, owner of Uncle Buck’s Creations, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old female. Police say they saw […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Confiscated, abandoned firearms auctioned off in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Over 230 firearms will be going once, going twice, and sold to new owners Thursday evening after being confiscated or abandoned at one point in time. The Courts of Cambria County organized their first-ever gun auction at the Cambria County Fairgrounds. President Judge Krumenacker...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County inmate’s death under investigation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The death of a Blair County inmate is under investigation by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police. Marcus McCreary, 43, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, Oct. 4. According to reports, he had an extensive medical history as well as a history of drug use. McCreary had been placed in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossbow#Psp#Travis Wilson#Stalking#Violent Crime#Huntingdon Co#State#Springs
WGAL

Police in Harrisburg respond to 'shots fired' call

Police in Harrisburg responded to a possible shooting incident on Wednesday night. Police officers confirmed a 'shots fired' call along the intersection of Susquehanna and Verbeke streets. No one was found injured in the incident.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Man Arrested

State police in Cambria County have released new details about what led to a shooting in Barr Township Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Robert Spears, 20, is accused of shooting another man who had reportedly trespassed on his property. According to the affidavit, troopers were dispatched to the residence, located along...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Man runs from cops outside of Oakhurst Homes with loaded gun

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after leading police on a brief foot pursuit with a loaded gun. On Oct. 10 just after 9 p.m., Johnstown police spotted 29-year-old Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay between building 34 and 35 of Oakhurst Homes, a […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Woman killed after being hit by three vehicles in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman was killed Monday after state police said she was hit three times by vehicles when she tried to cross a Bedford County highway. According to a press release, it was about 10:31 p.m. when 37-year-old Ranae Banks, from Pittsburgh, was along the Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) overpass, in West […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Driver fined after fatally hitting 82-year-old woman in Harrisburg crosswalk

A teenage driver who fatally hit an 82-year-old woman at a Harrisburg intersection last month has been cited with careless driving, police said Tuesday. Lisbeth R. Sanchez, 19, of Harrisburg, hit Peggy Miller, also of Harrisburg, around 9 a.m. Sept. 8 while Miller was in a Hummel Street crosswalk near Kittatinny Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. He said Miller was walking west to east, and Sanchez was driving south when the crash happened.
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy