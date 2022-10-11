Read full article on original website
White House tries to find the silver lining in tough inflation report
The White House tried on Thursday to give another rough economic report a positive spin, saying that there's indicators of progress in newly released inflation numbers -- even as the Federal Reserve is expected to respond by aggressively raising interest rates once again. The September Consumer Price Index report, which...
Royal Mail warns of 6,000 job cuts as postal workers step up strikes
UK postal service Royal Mail said Friday that it could cut 6,000 jobs as it warned of a big loss this year, which it blamed on a wave of strikes and a decline in its parcel delivery business. About 110,000 Royal Mail staff went on strike on Thursday to demand...
New York's new concealed carry law can remain in effect for now, court rules
A federal appeals court has agreed to let New York's concealed gun law remain in effect until a three-judge panel weighs in on a court ruling that blocked parts of the restrictive gun measure. In a two-sentence ruling, 2nd Circuit Court Judge Eunice Lee referred New York state's request for...
Opinion: It's time for employers to stop caring so much about college degrees
Opinion by Ryan Roslansky and Byron Auguste for CNN Business Perspectives. The urgent business case for finding new ways of hiring has never been clearer. The demand for workers in the US is outpacing the supply, and finding the best talent is going to be increasingly difficult as the world navigates a period of heightened economic uncertainty.
Treasury Department watchdog is examining DeSantis' flights carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard
The Treasury Department's inspector general is examining Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flights carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard, including whether the Sunshine State improperly used Covid relief funds to transfer the migrants, according to a letter provided to Massachusetts Sen. Edward Markey. Last month, DeSantis claimed credit for a pair of...
Fetterman declines to commit to releasing more medical records and points to improvements in speech
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman on Wednesday declined to say whether he would release more medical records in the wake of his near fatal stroke in May -- only suggesting he would do so if something about his health changed. In the nearly hour-long livestreamed interview with the PennLive...
Surging prices show the Fed must continue its tough battle against inflation
A key inflation report showed consumer prices came in hotter than expected in September, punishing Americans and giving license to the Federal Reserve to maintain its pace of historic rate hikes. On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices increased by 0.4% from August, data released Thursday by the Bureau of...
Arizona Guv Broke Law With Barriers on Border, Feds Say
Arizona’s governor has been accused of violating federal law with the state’s “unauthorized placement” of more than 100 shipping containers along the border with Mexico. The Bureau of Reclamation, in a letter signed Thursday, called on authorities to remove the 130 shipping containers that were placed along the border after Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order in August giving state authorities the right to erect barriers on federal land, a move he argued was necessary in light of inaction by the Biden administration. “The unauthorized placement of those containers constitutes a violation of federal law and is a trespass against the United States,” the feds said in their letter reprimanding the move. “That trespass is harming federal lands and resources and impeding Reclamation’s ability to perform its mission.” Ducey’s office used the letter as an opportunity to take another jab at the Biden administration, with a spokesperson telling the Arizona Republic that state officials want to see a contract showing the barrier gaps will be filled before they remove the containers. “We’ve been hearing for months now that (the Biden Administration) was planning to do something and they've done nothing,” C.J. Karamargin was quoted saying.Read it at Arizona Republic
Borrowers can apply for student loan forgiveness through Biden administration’s beta application
The Biden administration launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application on Friday that borrowers can use to apply for their loan forgiveness. “We’re accepting applications to help us refine our processes ahead of the official form launch. If you submit an application, it will be processed, and you won’t need to resubmit,” the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office said on the website.
A 'tectonic shift' in global wealth that will take years to recover from
Markets plunged on Thursday morning after red-hot inflation data raised fears on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve would continue hiking interest rates aggressively. Then, something strange happened. Stocks staged a massive comeback. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,500 points from peak to trough and the S&P 500 posted...
CalMatters: This is how much you'll get from the California gas rebate
photo credit: California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices. The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal. CalMatters talked to the state's Franchise Tax Board to parse what all this means for you. Are you eligible? To be eligible, you need to have filed a 2020 California tax return by Oct. 15, 2021....
