What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
Vox
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
Cedar Creek Fire Remains 0% Contained At 112,287 Acres
Resources: 90 engines, 55 crews, 106 heavy equipment, 12 helicopters. Firefighters took advantage of brief windows of opportunity to complete almost 2,000 more acres of firing operations to secure primary containment line along the west and southwest edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday. Crews were engaged throughout the shift felling snags (dead or fire weakened trees) and burning to reduce ground vegetation between the main fire and the primary containment line. Firing operations included both hand ignition and the use of drones. Helicopter operations were grounded due to poor visibility.
12-Million-Year-Old Volcanic Rock Emerges From Lake Mead Amid Water Crisis
Lake Mead is receding to dangerously low levels, and many shocking things have surfaced since the water levels started dropping during the summer mega-drought. Things like old boats, sunken warships, and even human remains. Now, researchers have found rocks laced with volcanic ash from 12 million years ago. The low...
