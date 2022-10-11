Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Virginia Natural Gas reminds customers of bill assistance programs available
The drop in temperatures can make it hard for low-income households to stay warm because of the increased demand for more energy and higher energy bills. Virginia Natural Gas is here to help.
Lawrenceville Correctional lockdown renews private prison concerns in Virginia: “The conditions are unacceptable”
Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been under lockdown for more than a month and there is no end date in sight. Concerns over conditions are adding fuel to a previously failed push to end Virginia’s only private prison contract.
Augusta Free Press
Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route
The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
Police: Virginia inmate charged after throwing water on officer
It was determined that an inmate, identified as 28-year-old Alexander McCadden, threw a cup of water at an officer. The officer was not injured and McCadden was charged and is still in custody at the Adult Detention Center.
Virginia residents to receive payment up to $500 starting next week
money in handPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) As approximately 50% of families are living paycheck to paycheck right now, here's some good news for many Virginia taxpayers. Millions of people will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
Why Virginia gas prices have jumped 20-cents in a week
The average gas price in Virginia is $3.53 per gallon, up four cents overnight and 22 cents in a week, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
foxnebraska.com
Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
WSET
Fentanyl-related overdose death leads to guilty plea from VA man in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Ruckersville, Virginia man, who dealt heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty on Friday to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm, officials said. Michael Watkins Hayer, 41, waived his right to be indicted...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS
An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
NBC12
Fall wildfire season begins Saturday in Virginia: What does that mean?
(WHSV) - Virginia’s fall wildfire season starts Saturday, Oct. 15 which means it’s the time of the year when burning is more dangerous due to several factors including weather. This time of the year brings periods of lower humidity that can be combined with gusty winds. This most...
Shots Fired As Dog Owner Chases After DC Gunman With Stolen Pup
Authorities in Washington DC are seeking the person responsible for stealing a pitbull at gunpoint. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the 5-month-old pit mix from her owner on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on the 4500 block of Polk Street around 10:30 p.m., the Metro Police Department said. As...
chathamstartribune.com
Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show
More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Lottery introduces first $50 scratcher ticket, top prize is $5 million
“Scratcher games are the most popular product in our retail portfolio,” said Kelly Gee, Virginia Lottery executive director. “The launch of this $50 ticket marks another first for the Virginia Lottery and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide a variety of games to appeal to a broad range of consumers.”
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading because that is what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in beautiful places with a nice atmosphere.
Prince William Police looking for man who ‘grazed’ officers with his car
Prince William County police are looking for a Fredericksburg man who grazed two officers with his car while leaving a police stop in Triangle early Thursday morning.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
foxnebraska.com
Bomgaars to acquire 73 stores from Orscheln as part of mega-deal
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Officials with Bomgaars confirmed the Sioux City, Iowa-based company’s acquisition of 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry mega-deal. After reviewing the proposed acquisition for over a year, on Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the approval...
WTOP
Fire in 11-story apartment building in College Park
A fire broke out in the trash chute of an 11-story apartment building in College Park, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. The fire started around 3:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a tweet. Crews said there was...
