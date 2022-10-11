ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

Augusta Free Press

Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route

The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
J.R. Heimbigner

Virginia residents to receive payment up to $500 starting next week

money in handPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) As approximately 50% of families are living paycheck to paycheck right now, here's some good news for many Virginia taxpayers. Millions of people will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
foxnebraska.com

Troopers arrest driver, find deceased person in trunk after pursuit

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas and discovered a deceased individual in the trunk of a car. The discovery came after troopers located and pursued a vehicle suspected to be involved in a homicide in Texas.
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS

An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments

COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
chathamstartribune.com

Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show

More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading because that is what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in beautiful places with a nice atmosphere.
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
foxnebraska.com

Bomgaars to acquire 73 stores from Orscheln as part of mega-deal

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Officials with Bomgaars confirmed the Sioux City, Iowa-based company’s acquisition of 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home as part of a larger industry mega-deal. After reviewing the proposed acquisition for over a year, on Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the approval...
WTOP

Fire in 11-story apartment building in College Park

A fire broke out in the trash chute of an 11-story apartment building in College Park, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. The fire started around 3:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a tweet. Crews said there was...
