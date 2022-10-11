Read full article on original website
Intuitive Autocrat
3d ago
ok if she was not physically impeared by any illegal substance or alcohol. what good dose it do to lock her up? please explain to me what the definition of ACCEDENT means? it a unintentional act. so why would she be locked up. what or how does this help anyone? her life is permanently negatively affected. what else needs doing? the mental anguish alone is horrible. plus we don't know how bad she was affected physically with her injury's
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
accesswdun.com
Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect
A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
fox5atlanta.com
Driver stays on-scene following deadly collision with pedestrian, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old pedestrian on Thursday night. Police responded to the scene of the collision at about 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court and found Carly Johnson dead. Police said the driver stayed...
ACCPD investigates deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the Thursday night accident that claimed the life of 34 year-old Carly Johnson of Lawrenceville. Police say she was walking along Cedar Shoals Drive when she was struck by a car. Police say she died on the scene of the wreck that happened shortly after 9:30.
Gainesville police searching for man they say shot, killed 25-year-old
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville police are searching for a murder suspect accused of killing a 25-year-old man Thursday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of a shooting on Catalina Drive around 9:30 p.m. When they got to the scene,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for child molestation
The Gainesville Police Department arrested a Gainesville man Thursday on child molestation charges. Lt. Kevin Holbrook with the agency said Edrei Rodriguez Reyes, 28, was charged with aggravated child molestation. Police began investigating Rodriguez Reyes early in October for indecent and immoral acts against an eight-year-old child. He remained in...
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County men
(Forsyth County, GA) The suspect in a triple shooting that left two men dead at a home in the southwestern part of Forsyth County has been formally charged with the crimes. (Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
New indictment against three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A new indictment against the three people accused of murdering football coach Bradley Coleman in Gwinnett County reveals more about the alleged gang ties for the suspects. A grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins, and Josiah Hughley on Wednesday. The 15-count indictment includes murder,...
Boyfriend accused of killing his 29-year-old girlfriend in Gilmer County, sheriff says
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A boyfriend has been accused and faces a murder charge in connection to his 29-year-old girlfriend's death, the Gilmer County Sheriff said Thursday. The sheriff said Wednesday morning deputies and EMS responded to a reported "medical emergency" at a home off of Tails Creek Road in Gilmer County.
RELATED PEOPLE
Monroe Local News
Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between
UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
Forsyth County Blotter: Racing arrests and a drug bust
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Two separate instances of drag racing and another traffic violation reveal hidden drugs keeping deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office busy. Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports:
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County major was carrying narcotics unit challenge coins during DUI arrest, report says
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia patrolman realized he arrested the director of a Cherokee County narcotics unit when he discovered two challenge coins during a search, according to an incident report. Georgia State Patrol Cpl. James Hensley wrote in his report, after he arrested Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Maj....
16-Year-Old Jamiyus Wade Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash On Highway 78 (Walton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road on Oct. 13, 2022. The crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Jamiyus Wade. According to the officials, two other teens, ages 13 and 14, were taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital for injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine days
(Forsyth County, GA) A two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, October 11, killed a Cumming woman. Sheriff's officials said at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department responded to the scene at Georgia Highway 20 (Buford Hwy) at the entrance to the Lakeland Plaza Shopping Plaza concerning a collision between a vehicle and a semi-truck.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects in Elijah DeWitt shooting remain in jail while awaiting bond hearing for murder charges
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old Jefferson High School student and football player's funeral is Wednesday. Loved ones will gather to lay Elijah DeWitt to rest one week after a bullet cut his life short and hours after his accused killers faced a judge in Gwinnett County. Law enforcement arrested...
accesswdun.com
Authorities find missing Gainesville man
Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault
Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Wrong-way driver on GA 400 caused multiple crashes, charged with DUI
A wrong-way driver is blamed for a multi-vehicle accident on GA 400 early Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver also faces DUI charges. On Monday around 4:20 a.m., a Dahlonega woman driving a 1998 Ford Explorer got on GA 400 driving north in the southbound lanes. Virginia Jarrard’s vehicle hit an oncoming Honda Civic head on just south of the Burnt Stand Road intersection. Both drivers were in the left, southbound lane when the cars crashed.
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
Shooting deaths of 2 teens in Gwinnett County hit close to home for local pastor
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two separate shootings in Gwinnett County this month have left two teenagers dead. Both of the deaths hit close to home for a local pastor. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where Pastor...
Daughter accused of killing parent in double homicide at Macon Co. home
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested for killing her parent and another victim at a home in Macon County. The Macon County Sheriff’s Office charged Divinity Aleza Guest with two counts of second-degree murder. Deputies said they received a welfare check Monday from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office before 10 p.m. at […]
Comments / 4