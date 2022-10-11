ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alto, GA

Intuitive Autocrat
3d ago

ok if she was not physically impeared by any illegal substance or alcohol. what good dose it do to lock her up? please explain to me what the definition of ACCEDENT means? it a unintentional act. so why would she be locked up. what or how does this help anyone? her life is permanently negatively affected. what else needs doing? the mental anguish alone is horrible. plus we don't know how bad she was affected physically with her injury's

Man shot to death in Gainesville, police searching for suspect

A Gainesville man was shot to death in the city Thursday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect. According to a press release from the Gainesville Police Department, police responded to the 2200 block of Catalina Drive at about 9:30 p.m. Police found Cristian Jimenez, 25, laying in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

ACCPD investigates deadly vehicle vs pedestrian crash

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the Thursday night accident that claimed the life of 34 year-old Carly Johnson of Lawrenceville. Police say she was walking along Cedar Shoals Drive when she was struck by a car. Police say she died on the scene of the wreck that happened shortly after 9:30.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for child molestation

The Gainesville Police Department arrested a Gainesville man Thursday on child molestation charges. Lt. Kevin Holbrook with the agency said Edrei Rodriguez Reyes, 28, was charged with aggravated child molestation. Police began investigating Rodriguez Reyes early in October for indecent and immoral acts against an eight-year-old child. He remained in...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between

UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities find missing Gainesville man

Gainesville Police say they have safely located William Rafferty, 38, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Gainesville Police are searching for a critical missing adult. William Rafferty, 38, was last seen on Wednesday around 5:35 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and West Park Drive. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts, and no shoes.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman accused of assault

Officers with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested one woman Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting another woman. The assault happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Memory Lane. Shan-Teera Rolquia Green, 30 of Austell, is accused of assaulting a 41-year-old female victim. According to authorities, Green...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Wrong-way driver on GA 400 caused multiple crashes, charged with DUI

A wrong-way driver is blamed for a multi-vehicle accident on GA 400 early Monday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver also faces DUI charges. On Monday around 4:20 a.m., a Dahlonega woman driving a 1998 Ford Explorer got on GA 400 driving north in the southbound lanes. Virginia Jarrard’s vehicle hit an oncoming Honda Civic head on just south of the Burnt Stand Road intersection. Both drivers were in the left, southbound lane when the cars crashed.
DAHLONEGA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cherokee County Sheriff's deputy charged with DUI

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - A high-ranking member of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain his lane in Pickens County in September. Maj. John New was booked into the Pickens County Adult Detention Center on Sept. 24, according to the Pickens County...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA

