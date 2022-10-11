ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Tottenham vs. Everton: Premier League Matchday 11 streaming, TV schedule

Everton challenges the third-place Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the English Premier League meets for Matchday 11 on Saturday, October 15 (10/15/2022). Tottenham vs. Everton is a highlight of the EPL’s matchday 11 action, with 10 matches scheduled through Monday, Oct. 16. It will be broadcast at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Universo and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Full schedule below.
