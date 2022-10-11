Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Solana Fails To Hold $30 Support, How Cheap Will Solana’s Price Be?
SOL price struggles as $30 support failed to hold, with many buyers sweating on their open SOL position. SOL price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; the price continues its range around the $30 mark. The price of SOL could restest $24-$16 if the price maintains a bearish...
NEWSBTC
Solana-Based Mango Protocol Suffers $100M+ Exploit
Mango Markets was victim to the latest exploit this week, as crypto cannot seem to escape an absolutely abhorrent Tuesday. Two exploits less than one day apart – and less than a week after the BNB Chain exploit that utilized a bridge to create millions of new BNB. Another nine-figure exploit has rocked the crypto sphere, this time with Solana-based Mango Markets. The protocol faced a massive drain of funds, over $100M worth, after a hacker drained the project through price manipulation and high-dollar leverage.
NEWSBTC
Who Shines Brighter? Solana Beats Altcoin King Ethereum In This Key Area
Solana fell into a four-month low of $28.35 during the early morning of October 13, plummeting below the $30 marker again for the first time since June 13 when it changed hands at $28.19. Although the altcoin is not just the only one that suffered as many other cryptocurrencies including...
NEWSBTC
Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath
The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
When is the crypto winter going to end? Here are some tokens trying to challenge the bear market
The crypto market is not in its healthiest state. There’s no clear indication of when the crypto winter is going to end. However, not all investors are pessimistic about the state of the market. There are in fact many tokens that are set to challenge the bear market trend,...
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io, Polygon And Ethereum Classic Are Primed. What Are You Waiting For?
Investors must act quickly. It is their job to wade through the bearish narrative, dispel the fear and take action. Most investors will miss the bottom; worse, most will fail to take advantage of the current valuations waiting for lower lows. Investors should try to deploy most of their capital in a range close to the bottom instead of trying to time the bottom because timing the bottom is impossible.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Plays Ping Pong As Price Continues In A Range, Where Is Price Headed?
BTC prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. BTC trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of BTC needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $20,500 to initiate recovery...
NEWSBTC
MANA, GMT, XRP, and IMPT: Which token is more likely to reach $1 in 2023?
As we progress through the final quarter of 2022, it’s time to start looking ahead to see where to place your investment today to benefit you next year. We have our sights on Decentraland (MANA), Stepn (GMT), IMPT (IMPT), and Ripple (XRP) and are trying to assess which token is more likely to hit $1 in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Investors Leave Avalanche (AVAX) for Chronoly as CRNO Launches On Exchange
The Chronoly project launched its CRNO tokens on the UniSwap exchange on October 6 at a price of $0.079. CRNO’s price increased from $0.01 to $0.079 after Chronoly’s successful pre-sale round. This has attracted millions of investors to Chronoly (CRNO). Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX) has been causing tension among its investors as the project is declining fast. As such, Avalanche (AVAX) investors are jumping ship.
NEWSBTC
Whales are leaving Shiba Inu: where are they likely to invest after SHIB?
The crypto market may be down quite a bit at the moment, with most tokens struggling to get past resistance levels. However, as always, there are some tokens that are outliers, beating the market when they see a project that they think deserves their capital. Until recently, that token appeared...
NEWSBTC
What will be Trending in Crypto in 2023: Meme Coins, Eco-Friendly Tokens, or ETH Challengers?
By the time the crypto market comes out of the long-drawn winter of 2022, most cryptocurrencies would’ve undergone a fair correction. And if this year is any lesson, the market will shift its focus from buzz to innovation in 2023. What cryptos will rule a value-driven market — meme...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Moves Silently With 20% Rise, Will Price Retest $27?
ENS price outshines the market as price shows strength rallying to a high of $20. ENS tops the crypto price as it cracks over 20% gain in less than 24 hours despite the crypto bloodbath. The price of ENS shows bullish signs as the price holds above the 50 and...
NEWSBTC
The Hideaways (HDWY) Top HODL For Crazy Gains In 2023 Compared To Frontier (FRONT) & Viberate (VIB)
Frontier (FRONT), Viberate (VIB), and The Hideaways (HDWY) are investors’ saving grace during this bear market. With interest raises rising and inflation hitting double digits its no wonder we’re in HODL season again, folks!. Hold On for Dear Life or HODL is a crypto slang for an event...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Why Bears Target Additional Weakness
Bitcoin price is struggling below the $19,200 support against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses below the $18,500 support in the near term. Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $19,200 and $19,500 levels. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Shakes Off Bears Following CPI Release, But Will This last?
Bitcoin saw a shaky market day following the release of the CPI data. While the projections for the inflation rates were high, they would come out lower than the actual number and the crypto market had responded negatively to the news. Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 as the market had bled, but there had been a turnaround towards the end of the trading day. The question now remains if the digital asset would be able to hold these gains.
NEWSBTC
These are the emerging cryptos that will stay for long
Despite the crypto winter that the market experienced this year, and the fact that it is still in a bit of a slump, there are crypto assets out there that are showing a lot of promise. The market still has tokens that are generating a lot of excitement. These are strong indicators that these tokens will be a part of the market well into the medium-term and even find long-term success.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io Presale Almost Over, Invest Now Alongside Curve And Maker Before Its Too Late
With Uniglo’s (GLO) presale almost over, now is the time to invest alongside Curve (CRV) and Maker (MKR) before it’s too late. During the presale, you can snag some serious discounts on GLO token, which could potentially lead to massive returns down the line. What Is Uniglo (GLO)?
NEWSBTC
Bizverse (BIVE)- Metaverse project joining “Meta Start up Accelerator and IMDA”- Gets Listed On XT.COM In Main Zone
SINGAPORE, Oct., 2022 — XT.COM, the world’s first social-infused exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of the BIVE token in its Main Zone. With the new token listing, users can trade BIVE seamlessly on the trading platform of XT. The BIVE token listing is expected to be...
NEWSBTC
COLD CHAIN (CEB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed COLD CHAIN (CEB) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CEB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, COLD CHAIN (CEB)...
NEWSBTC
Terra Coin Price Balloons 30% – But Can LUNA Reach Higher Terrain?
Terra (LUNA) woke up to a good day on Wednesday as the token made an impressive 30% jump in its price on the way to tallying a high of $3.08. Terra accounted for 25.06% of the entire token holdings among the top 100 ETH whales. LUNA price surged by 30%...
Comments / 0