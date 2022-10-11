ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Solana Fails To Hold $30 Support, How Cheap Will Solana’s Price Be?

SOL price struggles as $30 support failed to hold, with many buyers sweating on their open SOL position. SOL price breaks below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average; the price continues its range around the $30 mark. The price of SOL could restest $24-$16 if the price maintains a bearish...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Solana-Based Mango Protocol Suffers $100M+ Exploit

Mango Markets was victim to the latest exploit this week, as crypto cannot seem to escape an absolutely abhorrent Tuesday. Two exploits less than one day apart – and less than a week after the BNB Chain exploit that utilized a bridge to create millions of new BNB. Another nine-figure exploit has rocked the crypto sphere, this time with Solana-based Mango Markets. The protocol faced a massive drain of funds, over $100M worth, after a hacker drained the project through price manipulation and high-dollar leverage.
BITCOIN
NEWSBTC

Who Shines Brighter? Solana Beats Altcoin King Ethereum In This Key Area

Solana fell into a four-month low of $28.35 during the early morning of October 13, plummeting below the $30 marker again for the first time since June 13 when it changed hands at $28.19. Although the altcoin is not just the only one that suffered as many other cryptocurrencies including...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath

The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Uni
NEWSBTC

Uniglo.io, Polygon And Ethereum Classic Are Primed. What Are You Waiting For?

Investors must act quickly. It is their job to wade through the bearish narrative, dispel the fear and take action. Most investors will miss the bottom; worse, most will fail to take advantage of the current valuations waiting for lower lows. Investors should try to deploy most of their capital in a range close to the bottom instead of trying to time the bottom because timing the bottom is impossible.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Plays Ping Pong As Price Continues In A Range, Where Is Price Headed?

BTC prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. BTC trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of BTC needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $20,500 to initiate recovery...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

MANA, GMT, XRP, and IMPT: Which token is more likely to reach $1 in 2023?

As we progress through the final quarter of 2022, it’s time to start looking ahead to see where to place your investment today to benefit you next year. We have our sights on Decentraland (MANA), Stepn (GMT), IMPT (IMPT), and Ripple (XRP) and are trying to assess which token is more likely to hit $1 in 2023.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

Investors Leave Avalanche (AVAX) for Chronoly as CRNO Launches On Exchange

The Chronoly project launched its CRNO tokens on the UniSwap exchange on October 6 at a price of $0.079. CRNO’s price increased from $0.01 to $0.079 after Chronoly’s successful pre-sale round. This has attracted millions of investors to Chronoly (CRNO). Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX) has been causing tension among its investors as the project is declining fast. As such, Avalanche (AVAX) investors are jumping ship.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Whales are leaving Shiba Inu: where are they likely to invest after SHIB?

The crypto market may be down quite a bit at the moment, with most tokens struggling to get past resistance levels. However, as always, there are some tokens that are outliers, beating the market when they see a project that they think deserves their capital. Until recently, that token appeared...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Shakes Off Bears Following CPI Release, But Will This last?

Bitcoin saw a shaky market day following the release of the CPI data. While the projections for the inflation rates were high, they would come out lower than the actual number and the crypto market had responded negatively to the news. Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 as the market had bled, but there had been a turnaround towards the end of the trading day. The question now remains if the digital asset would be able to hold these gains.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

These are the emerging cryptos that will stay for long

Despite the crypto winter that the market experienced this year, and the fact that it is still in a bit of a slump, there are crypto assets out there that are showing a lot of promise. The market still has tokens that are generating a lot of excitement. These are strong indicators that these tokens will be a part of the market well into the medium-term and even find long-term success.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

COLD CHAIN (CEB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed COLD CHAIN (CEB) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CEB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, COLD CHAIN (CEB)...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy