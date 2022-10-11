ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay w/ Your Weather Authority for the latest information

TEXAS — A front moving through this morning will produce a few scattered showers before the skies clear out later today. We can expect to see sunny skies through the first part of the weekend before showers and t-storms come into play on Sunday. It looks like a stronger front will be poised to move in late Sunday or Monday.
The Morning Show visited the Gift of Life to preview The Monster Dash

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Gift of Life to preview their 5K Ribbon Run, The Monster Dash. The event happens on Saturday, October 29. All proceeds benefit Gift of Life’s breast and ovarian cancer initiatives. Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer...
