CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It was 75 years ago Friday when an unknown country boy from Lincoln County, West Virginia became a household name in the history of aviation. Research test pilot Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager, climbed into the the cramped cockpit of the Bell X-1 experimental aircraft while it was strapped to the belly of a B-29 aircraft. When released he fired the ship’s four rockets and within two minutes had climbed to an altitude of 56,000 feet and in the process eclipsed MACH 1, the speed of sound. It was the first time the feat had been accomplished.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO