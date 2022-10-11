ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WVNT-TV

What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
Metro News

Hanshaw joins Virginia counterpart in exploring small nuclear-powered energy sources

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw is cooperating with his counterpart in Virginia to work toward an economic and regulatory landscape where nuclear-powered energy sources could thrive. Hanshaw’s office put out a release on Thursday to describe a partnership with Virginia’s House speaker, Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. Hanshaw recently met with Gilbert to...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
Metro News

BASE jumpers ‘super stoked’ for return of Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — When the first of dozens of BASE jumpers leave the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County Saturday for the 876-foot drop to the New River below it will be an historic event. It’s been two years since an in-person Bridge Day because of the pandemic...
Metro News

Friday marks the 75th anniversary of Yeager’s historic flight

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It was 75 years ago Friday when an unknown country boy from Lincoln County, West Virginia became a household name in the history of aviation. Research test pilot Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager, climbed into the the cramped cockpit of the Bell X-1 experimental aircraft while it was strapped to the belly of a B-29 aircraft. When released he fired the ship’s four rockets and within two minutes had climbed to an altitude of 56,000 feet and in the process eclipsed MACH 1, the speed of sound. It was the first time the feat had been accomplished.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia’s Bridge Day back for 2022

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After a two-year hiatus, Bridge Day is back and it’s right around the corner. Thrill seekers all over the country are gearing up for the event on Saturday, Oct. 15. This year, over 370 people will BASE jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge, which is the third-highest bridge […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia breaks record on monthly unclaimed property returns

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State has hit a new record for monthly unclaimed property returns in September, according to West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore. The Treasurer’s office says the Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and organizations in September. The total marks the highest amount […]
Metro News

Mason County hospital joins Mountain Health Network

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mountain Health Network has officially grown by one member. The network (MHN) completed the acquisition of Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) to join Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) this month. The move was effective Oct. 1 but a ceremony took place Thursday at the Hartley Community Center in Point Pleasant.
WTRF- 7News

How much legal marijuana tax money are Ohio and West Virginia leaving on the table?

(WTRF) – Last week, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people with Federal offenses for marijuana possession, reigniting the conversation around marijuana legalization. A finance website called The Motley Fool recently released a report on state tax revenue from legalized recreational weed. In total, all states took in $10.4 billion, not including medical marijuana. They […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act

During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia to get over $740M from Biden Administration for roads and bridges

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that it has released $749.9 million West Virginia in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements.  The funds go directly to West Virginia, providing transportation leaders within West Virginia the […]
WVNT-TV

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV

