Inflation causing concern for West Virginia families
According to the U.S. Labor Department core inflation has hit its highest rate since 1982.
Monster Trout coming to West Virginia waterways
West Virginia's new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout.
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation, are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more that 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
Inflation, workforce participation headlines West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A broad array of professionals from lawyers to accountants were on-hand in Charleston Wednesday for an opportunity to receive an outlook on the state of West Virginia’s economy and how to improve it. The 29th annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference was held at the...
Gilbert and West Virginia counterpart announce push for small nuclear reactors in rural areas
The House speakers in Virginia and West Virginia announced today they are working together to bring advanced nuclear-powered energy sources – including small, modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) – to the rural and economically challenged regions of their states. Nine days after Virginia’s governor announced he wants to put...
Hanshaw joins Virginia counterpart in exploring small nuclear-powered energy sources
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw is cooperating with his counterpart in Virginia to work toward an economic and regulatory landscape where nuclear-powered energy sources could thrive. Hanshaw’s office put out a release on Thursday to describe a partnership with Virginia’s House speaker, Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. Hanshaw recently met with Gilbert to...
Report: Parts of West Virginia at a high cancer risk due to gas and oil fumes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent report from a nonprofit group said some West Virginians are at a high risk of cancer because of pollution associated with the oil and gas industry, but an organization that represents those industries disputes the data. The report from the Clean Air Task...
West Virginia voters, leaders weigh-in on Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Amendment 2 is best known for the possibility it could lead to a repeal of the personal property tax on vehicles in the Mountain State. People refer to it as the “dreaded car tax” and everyone WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis spoke with wants it gone. […]
BASE jumpers ‘super stoked’ for return of Bridge Day
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — When the first of dozens of BASE jumpers leave the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County Saturday for the 876-foot drop to the New River below it will be an historic event. It’s been two years since an in-person Bridge Day because of the pandemic...
How likely is it that West Virginia’s abortion law will be reversed?
After West Virginia's Republican supermajority Legislature approved a ban on abortions in many cases, the new leaders of the state Democratic Party urged voters to take their anger to the polls. But they didn't match that push with a full slate of candidates.
Friday marks the 75th anniversary of Yeager’s historic flight
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It was 75 years ago Friday when an unknown country boy from Lincoln County, West Virginia became a household name in the history of aviation. Research test pilot Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager, climbed into the the cramped cockpit of the Bell X-1 experimental aircraft while it was strapped to the belly of a B-29 aircraft. When released he fired the ship’s four rockets and within two minutes had climbed to an altitude of 56,000 feet and in the process eclipsed MACH 1, the speed of sound. It was the first time the feat had been accomplished.
West Virginia’s Bridge Day back for 2022
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After a two-year hiatus, Bridge Day is back and it’s right around the corner. Thrill seekers all over the country are gearing up for the event on Saturday, Oct. 15. This year, over 370 people will BASE jump off the 876-foot-high New River Gorge Bridge, which is the third-highest bridge […]
West Virginia experiencing best fall foliage in 10 years
If you want to enjoy West Virginia's fall foliage, this is the weekend to do it.
West Virginia breaks record on monthly unclaimed property returns
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State has hit a new record for monthly unclaimed property returns in September, according to West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore. The Treasurer’s office says the Unclaimed Property Division returned nearly $5.3 million worth of funds to individuals, businesses and organizations in September. The total marks the highest amount […]
Mason County hospital joins Mountain Health Network
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mountain Health Network has officially grown by one member. The network (MHN) completed the acquisition of Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) to join Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) this month. The move was effective Oct. 1 but a ceremony took place Thursday at the Hartley Community Center in Point Pleasant.
How much legal marijuana tax money are Ohio and West Virginia leaving on the table?
(WTRF) – Last week, President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people with Federal offenses for marijuana possession, reigniting the conversation around marijuana legalization. A finance website called The Motley Fool recently released a report on state tax revenue from legalized recreational weed. In total, all states took in $10.4 billion, not including medical marijuana. They […]
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
West Virginia to get over $740M from Biden Administration for roads and bridges
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that it has released $749.9 million West Virginia in Fiscal Year 2023 apportionments for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements. The funds go directly to West Virginia, providing transportation leaders within West Virginia the […]
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
