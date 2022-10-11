Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry air returns
RADAR CHECK: The band of strong storms is pushing through far South Alabama early this morning; just before daybreak most of the rain is south of a line from Roanoke to Linden. Rain will end across the southern counties of the state by mid-morning elsewhere the sky will be mostly sunny day as dry air returns. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s for most places; the average high for Birmingham on October 13 is 77.
ABC 33/40 News
Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
ABC 33/40 News
Jacksonville State starting Command College for Alabama law enforcement
Alabama police officers interested in advancing in their careers will soon have access to a program specifically designed to help them become command staff. The new Southeastern Leadership Command College in development at Jacksonville State University will train law enforcement professionals to lead departments and agencies. Housed within the JSU...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Big warm up today, much colder next week
BIG WARM-UP: Temperatures are in the 35-45 degree range over the northern half of the state early this morning, but look for a big warm-up today with highs approaching 80 degrees this afternoon. The air is very dry, and the sky will be sunny. Tomorrow will be another sunny, warm...
ABC 33/40 News
DOJ says Alabama's foster care system discriminates against children with disabilities
The Department of Justice notified the state of Alabama Wednesday of its findings that the state illegally discriminates against children in foster care with emotional and behavioral disabilities. The department said an investigation was launched after allegations were made that the state denies children in foster care equal opportunity to...
