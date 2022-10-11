ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, VA

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry air returns

RADAR CHECK: The band of strong storms is pushing through far South Alabama early this morning; just before daybreak most of the rain is south of a line from Roanoke to Linden. Rain will end across the southern counties of the state by mid-morning elsewhere the sky will be mostly sunny day as dry air returns. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s for most places; the average high for Birmingham on October 13 is 77.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Jacksonville State starting Command College for Alabama law enforcement

Alabama police officers interested in advancing in their careers will soon have access to a program specifically designed to help them become command staff. The new Southeastern Leadership Command College in development at Jacksonville State University will train law enforcement professionals to lead departments and agencies. Housed within the JSU...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Big warm up today, much colder next week

BIG WARM-UP: Temperatures are in the 35-45 degree range over the northern half of the state early this morning, but look for a big warm-up today with highs approaching 80 degrees this afternoon. The air is very dry, and the sky will be sunny. Tomorrow will be another sunny, warm...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Sterling, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Business
City
Sterling, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy