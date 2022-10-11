RADAR CHECK: The band of strong storms is pushing through far South Alabama early this morning; just before daybreak most of the rain is south of a line from Roanoke to Linden. Rain will end across the southern counties of the state by mid-morning elsewhere the sky will be mostly sunny day as dry air returns. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s for most places; the average high for Birmingham on October 13 is 77.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO