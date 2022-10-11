Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes extend unbeaten streak, beat Maryland 7-0 on annual pink nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 20 Buckeyes look to return to winning ways against MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Washingtonian.com
Luxury Living with Private Terrace in Downtown Bethesda
Set atop a quiet corner overlooking vibrant downtown Bethesda, this is a rare opportunity to own a stunning, contemporary 2780sq ft residence in coveted Hampden Row with spectacular, one of a kind 2100sq ft private terrace. Contemporary architecture and open concept living featuring premium custom finishes, hardwood floors, and floor...
alxnow.com
Massachusetts-based bakery coming to Old Town
An Old Town office building slated for an overhaul could be getting a bakery as part of that revitalization, Washington Business Journal first reported. Tatte Bakery & Cafe has leased space at 515 King Street, the office building in Old Town with the giant clock on the side of the building. Tatte Bakery & Cafe is a small chain based out of Massachusetts with several locations in D.C. The Alexandria location will be the second Northern Virginia location after one in neighboring Arlington.
Washingtonian.com
PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September
This nearly 9,000-square-foot, five-bedroom mansion, which overlooks Potomac’s Avenel golf course, has five-and-a-half bathrooms, a golf room and simulator, and a landscaped backyard with a spacious deck, gazebo, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen. #9. Where: 8600 Rapley Gate Ter., Potomac. How much: $3,050,000. This four-bedroom, eight-bathroom Colonial mansion has a...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Handover by the Slice Opens on King Street
A few local business owners have combined forces to bring a NY-style pizza-by-the-slice venue to Old Town. Handover by the Slice opened recently at 728 King Street, below King’s Ransom. Teddy Kim of Avanti Holdings Group, Ian McGrath of Alexandria Realty and Gregg Linzey of Chewish Deli combined forces...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tysonsreporter.com
Fairfax County proposes developer incentives to encourage street trees
Fairfax County planners want to cultivate more tree-lined streets, but to make that a reality, some more leeway for developers may be needed. With a proposed pilot program, the county’s Department of Planning and Development (DPD) will let developers in more urbanized areas count street trees as part of their 10-year tree canopy requirements — an option already offered in Tysons.
luxury-houses.net
Prominently Positioned Yet Discreetly Tucked Away on a Quiet, This Stunning House Lists for $12.5M in Bethesda
The House in Bethesda is one of those truly special homes where not a single detail has been overlooked, now available for sale. This home located at 8801 Fernwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 202-938-3685) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Bethesda.
theburn.com
Report: Vacant Harris Teeter in Ashburn sold to new owners
There’s been a lot of speculation about what might happen to a vacant Harris Teeter store off Loudoun County Parkway. Well, now we have one possible future vision after news that the empty supermarket and its large parking lot have been sold to new owners. According to the Washington...
WTOP
Manassas Park to combat noisy cars
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The city of Manassas Park is hoping to quiet down some of its noisiest cars. The city is taking advantage of a recent change in state code...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend October 14 – October 16
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival at Frying Pan Park. Bring the family to Frying Pan Farm Park for Farm Harvest Days and Fall Carnival! Watch the cider press in action, milk a cow, shell corn, peel apples, meet farm animals, play old-fashioned games, and watch farm demos. At the carnival enjoy games, rides, and tasty fair food!
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Centreville Man Charged in Fairfax Hit-and-Run — “City of Fairfax Police arrested a 34-year-old Centreville man for driving away from a multi-car crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the weekly crime report. Responding around 1:03 p.m for the report of a crash, officers found two vehicles that had sustained significant damage at Main Street and Judicial Drive.” [Patch]
tysonsreporter.com
Halloween creeps up on Tysons early with mall trick-or-treating
Halloween is showing up on Tysons Corner Center’s doorstep a couple weeks early this year. The mall’s Fall Festival this weekend will include a full Halloween experience, with trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, and other activities. The festivities will mostly unfold on the Plaza, where Maniac Pumpkin Carvers founder Marc...
bethesdamagazine.com
Fire breaks out at Fire Station 1 restaurant in downtown Silver Spring
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:15 a.m. Oct. 14, 2022, to include the cause of the fire and other information. A fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at the Fire Station 1 Restaurant & Bar on Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring was caused by hot cooking oil that was left unattended, according to the Montgomery Fire & Rescue Service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bethesdamagazine.com
Who’s that guy on the bike with a dog, pedaling the streets of Bethesda?
People often stare at Richard Hoye. He catches the eye—an older man on a bicycle with a poncho-clad black dog in the pedicab trailing behind him. Hoye often sports a large Western-style straw hat that he considers his signature. The hat is called “The Gus.” The black Lab mix...
Commercial Observer
Hoffman-Madison Waterfront Celebrates Completion of $3.6B The Wharf
On the five-year anniversary of The Wharf’s grand opening, developer Hoffman-Madison Waterfront celebrated the completion of the $3.6 billion Washington, D.C., neighborhood, which extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. The development team is comprised of Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette. “As someone who lives and...
WUSA
9 things to do on this beautiful fall weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 14-16
WASHINGTON — Fall is certainly kicking into high gear by mid-October, and all of these fall festivals might be the strongest indicator. Check out everything from outdoor movies to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, markets and more!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
mocoshow.com
Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November
Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. The...
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
arlnow.com
Arlington could scrub ‘dance halls’ from its county code books
Arlington County code could soon no longer reference “public dance halls” and the dizzying disco the term evokes. That would mean live entertainment venue operators would be cut loose from paying for a $600 permit annually. This weekend, the Arlington County Board is slated to hear a request...
alxnow.com
Paws In The Park, Alexandria’s biggest pet adoption event, is this Sunday
Paws In The Park, Alexandria’s biggest annual animal-focused event is returning on Sunday (October 16). More than 50 adoptable pets will be on-hand at Old Town’s Oronoco Bay Park (100 Madison Street) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’re talking about probably close to 50 adoptable animals, mostly...
At This Alexandria Community, The Challenges Of Mobile Home Ownership Are Thrown Into Sharp Relief
When Amilcar Benitez bought a mobile home at Harmony Place in Alexandria, it needed a lot of work. The flooring, insulation and plumbing in the two-bedroom home he shares with his wife and two children were damaged, prompting Benitez to invest late-night hours — and money — into home improvements. Since making the purchase in 2015, he’s put about as much cash into the property as he did to buy it, some $24,000.
Comments / 1