United Way of North Central Ohio announces funded programs & initiatives for coming year
MARION/CRAWFORD/WYANDOT COUNTY—United Way of North Central Ohio has notified 35 local nonprofit organizations and coalitions that their community impact programs will receive funding from the UWNCO Community Campaign in the current fiscal year. These grants were awarded following application review and scoring by UWNCO’s volunteer Community Impact Cabinet and a final allocation decision by the UWNCO board of directors.
OhioHealth Cancer Care begins Transplant Phase of Blood and Marrow Transplant program
COLUMBUS—OhioHealth Cancer Care has opened phase two of its new Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) program with its first transplant today, Oct.12, 2022. The outpatient program was launched on April 4, 2022. BMT is a process where non-functioning, deficient bone marrow or cancerous cells are eliminated by chemotherapy and/or...
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
A boy's journey from Percocet to heroin | The Addict's Parents United
HILLIARD, Ohio — The year 2020 will be remembered for the pandemic, but it earned another distinction as the highest year for unintentional drug overdose deaths in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The issue is a crisis for far too many families and The Addict's...
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendors
Food vendors in the Short North and University District may face new regulations including reduced operation times and set-up location restrictions. Credit: Beka Cagle | Lantern Reporter.
With potential suit looming City Council appears blind to transparency laws
BUCYRUS—A special meeting held Tuesday by the Bucyrus City Council was cut short yet again because of errors in minutes and proposed legislation pointed out by Bucyrus Resident Vicki Dishon. The intention of the meeting was to approve the new Council Clerk’s wages, and Billet. During the public...
Minor marijuana charges unequally affect adult Black males in Columbus
President Joe Biden is urging state governors to pardon people with marijuana charges on their criminal record after doing so on the federal level. That decision could have a greater impact on the Black community according to new research. A study from Ohio State University's Drug Enforcement Policy Center found...
Possible Salmonella outbreak in Ohio linked to cookies from a home bakery
Allen County Public Health Department in Ohio is investigating a possible outbreak of infections from Salmonella bacteria in cookies that it reports are linked to the illnesses. The health department referenced potential Salmonella contamination of pumpkin pie stuffed cheese cake cookies from Bluffton Baking Co. in a Facebook post. The...
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Three arrested in 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue in Marion
MARION—On October 11, 2022, law enforcement officers from the Marion City Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained through Judge Teresa Ballinger for a residence in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue in the city of Marion after an investigation by detectives from the MARMET Drug Task Force.
Police searching for missing 68-year-old man last seen leaving Wexner Medical Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is searching for a missing 68-year-old man who has dementia. Police said David Wilburn walked away from Wexner Medical Center at midnight on Oct. 4 and has not been seen since. Wilburn is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall,...
Stillwater Farms Stumbles Out Of The Gate
As expected, a large chunk of the Marysville City Council’s regular meeting Monday was devoted to the proposed rezoning of seven parcels of land on the west side of the city near the U.S. Route 33/U.S. Route 36/State Route 245/State Route 4 and Northwest Parkway interchange to make way for Stillwater Farm’s 600+ unit housing development which would be built just south of the conjunction of highways.
13 accused gang members arrested in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
10-year-old’s accused rapist set for trial next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A trial date has been set for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. The first day of Fuentes’ trial is scheduled for January […]
Former downtown business owner and Logan County native is still missing
A former business owner in Downtown Bellefontaine and Logan County native Clifford “Kip” Robinaugh is still missing after a white water rafting trip he took on the Ayung River in Bali earlier this month. Family members report Kip left for Bali on Thursday, September 29 and he arrived...
Board of Elections releases absentee voting times, new location reminder
BUCYRUS—Absentee ballots have arrived at the Crawford County Board of Elections for the General Election to be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. You may vote by coming into the office during the following hours:. 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, through Friday, October 14, 2022;
Ohio Ponzi scheme victims can now apply for financial relief
Victims of a former Westlake investment adviser's $9.3 million dollar Ponzi scheme are now eligible to get some of their money back.
23 charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The United States Justice Department indicted 12 new defendants today in federal court as part of the D.O.J’s work to dismantle a large-scale drug trafficking operation. The announcement came earlier today. Federal officials released a statement saying, “A multi-agency law enforcement task force initially announced...
