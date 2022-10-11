Read full article on original website
Spickard Board of Aldermen address sewer line issue
At the Spickard Board of Aldermen meeting on October 12th, it was announced letters will have to be sent to the homeowner for capping sewer lines if the city is unable to get them fixed. The city still has to chlorinate the water tower temporarily. An American Rescue Plan Act...
Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves furnace replacement
The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education on Monday evening approved a bid to replace the furnace in the music room. The bid was from Oliphant’s Heating and Cooling for $6,880. Fundraising requests were approved by the After-Prom Committee. The board updated the Homeless, Foster Care, Migrant, and English Language...
Chillicothe Board of Adjustments approves application
The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments approved a variance application on October 11th. The application was from Cory and Leslie Minnis to build an ag structure with a setback of 12 feet off the property line at 213 Church Street. A Codes and Zoning Department Office representative reports the ag structure...
Gallatin Police Department one of many topics discussed at lengthy meeting of Gallatin Board of Aldermen
The Gallatin Police Department was discussed at the Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting on October 11th. A contract with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was tabled. Two police officers asked to purchase service firearms from the city if it entered into a contractual agreement for policing with the county. The board also tabled that matter.
Spickard Special Road District Board hires new employee
The Spickard Special Road District Board hired an employee on October 10th. Sam Scharn was hired at $15 per hour. The board approved Scharn getting parts and things needed to fix the brakes on the backhoe and cylinders on the bucket as well as the electrical on the diesel tanks.
Laredo Board of Education accepts resignation, announces Halloween parade
The Laredo R-7 Board of Education accepted the resignation of Cook Julie Jasinski on October 11th. The district will run an advertisement for a cook position. It was announced a Halloween Parade would be held on October 27th. The eighth-grade trip will be on May 5th, and the eighth-grade graduation will be on May 8th.
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory due to a water main break. Customers asked to boil water until further notice including those on Route Z south of Highway 6. The advisory includes Sunridge Road, Timber Road, Thrush Road from Route Z to Dakota Lane, Valmer Road, Vernon Road, Vista Road, Walker Road, Water Road, and Dogwood Drive.
Trenton R-9 Board of Education sets substitute teacher pay
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education October 11th set substitute teacher pay at $110 per day. Superintendent Daniel Gott reported this would be a continuation of what was approved in February when pay was set at $110 per day “for the remainder of the year.”. The change will also...
Jury Trial Set in Case Against Former Substitute Teacher
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of harassment and assault of students while he served as a substitute teacher in Harrison County is set for a two-day jury trial in Livingston County. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall requested a change of venue earlier this...
Gilman City man facing 17 counts of harassment and assault has jury trial scheduled
A jury trial has been scheduled for a Gilman City man accused of making physical contact with multiple female students at South Harrison School when he was a substitute teacher. A two-day trial is scheduled for 59-year-old Stephen Marshall in Livingston County on November 29th and 30th. A pretrial conference...
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 17, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 17 – 23. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce seeking nominations for Grand Marshal of Holiday Parade
The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce presents the 76th annual Chillicothe Area Chamber Holiday Parade with a theme of “Candy Land Christmas.”. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 19th, and includes floats, bands, vehicles, animals, favorite characters, and, of course, Santa. The parade is organized by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce through its Parade Committee which works to keep this local tradition alive for the community.
NCMC Foundation Board elects new officers and members
Attorney Allan Seidel of Trenton will continue to serve as President of the North Central Missouri College Foundation Board of Directors. Seidel was re-elected at the annual meeting of the Foundation in May. Elected with Seidel were Trenton residents Scott Wilson as Vice President, Tricia Key as Secretary and Cathy McKay as Treasurer. All were elected for a one-year term of office.
October 11 meeting results from the Princeton R-5 Board of Education
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education was presented information by Athletic Director Scott Ussery October 11th about Princeton’s projected participation in junior high school football in future years. The information showed a downward trend in student enrollment at Princeton R-5. At the junior high school level, it is estimated...
Tree responsible for power outage in the Lake Trenton area
Power was off in the Lake Trenton area for about 20 minutes the night of October 12th due to a tree being removed from a power line. Utility Director Ron Urton reported at approximately 7:05 that the power was to be shut off at 7:15 and would be turned back on once the tree was removed. Around 7:35, he reported power had been restored.
Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County
A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 9:46 am, Officer made a vehicle stop for a traffic violation in the 100 block of W. Business 36. K9 Enoch was called to the scene and a positive reaction from Enoch led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia. The 34-year-old driver was arrested, processed, cited, and released.
Man from Hale arrested on five outstanding warrants
The highway patrol in Shelby County has arrested a resident of Hale who was allegedly wanted on warrants. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Harper was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and held at the Macon County Jail. Harper was arrested on five warrants issued in Livingston County, (three for felonies and two for...
Chillicothe police seeking assistance from the public in death investigation of Chillicothe teenager
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in providing any information related to a possible drug overdose that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old boy. Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel said the death occurred over the weekend. Police officers and detectives have received information. A report from...
Missouri Humanities Council to host free Cultural Heritage Workshop in Trenton
The Missouri Humanities Council will host a free Cultural Heritage Workshop in Trenton in partnership with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. The event will be at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus on October 19th from 1 pm to 4:45. Check-in will start at 12:45.
