Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Flasko’s (FLSK) Presale Explodes While Chainlink (LINK) And Uniswap (UNI) Go Down
The cryptocurrency world has been surprised by Flasko, a platform with a novel objective. Meanwhile, traditional currencies like Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK) are showing red graphs with depreciating prices. Let us look at why crypto giants like Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK) may get passed by a newcomer like...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Plays Ping Pong As Price Continues In A Range, Where Is Price Headed?
BTC prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. BTC trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of BTC needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $20,500 to initiate recovery...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Crypto Winter Bottom Should Check These Data
Bitcoin bulls continue to feel the pinch as the currency has dropped 8.17 percent in value over the past seven days. BTC investors are looking forward to a market bottom, and Glassnode claims that the market has bottomed out. Nonetheless, whales and major institutions are currently in the accumulation phase,...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Quant Data Hints An Imminent Bitcoin Price Rally, Will It Be Strong?
The beginning of 2022 has been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Many experts believe the digital token will eventually hit the $100K price. For them, this is not a case of if but when. Deutsche Bank also reported that some Bitcoin investors see BTC reaching a price of $110,000 in five years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Top 6 Crypto ICO Presales to Buy Now
This article will look at the top 6 crypto ICO presales to buy now. Presales give you the excellent opportunity to buy a token before it gets released to the public. This often means that you can buy it at a discount compared to the price it gets launched at. This makes ICO presales one of the best investment opportunities in the crypto space. However, big rewards usually come with significant risks as well. This is why you need to understand how crypto ICOs work and what to look out for to find premium ICO listings.
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning
The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Dominance Rises As Market Turns Red, What Does This Mean For Altcoins?
BTC.D rises in price as altcoins suffer a bloody day in crypto. BTC.D attempts to break out above 8, and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages as altcoins struggle to hold their key support. The price of BTC.D eyes a rally to 48% as this could mean more pain for altcoins. Many...
NEWSBTC
Terra Coin Price Balloons 30% – But Can LUNA Reach Higher Terrain?
Terra (LUNA) woke up to a good day on Wednesday as the token made an impressive 30% jump in its price on the way to tallying a high of $3.08. Terra accounted for 25.06% of the entire token holdings among the top 100 ETH whales. LUNA price surged by 30%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath
The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
NEWSBTC
Uniglo.io, Polygon And Ethereum Classic Are Primed. What Are You Waiting For?
Investors must act quickly. It is their job to wade through the bearish narrative, dispel the fear and take action. Most investors will miss the bottom; worse, most will fail to take advantage of the current valuations waiting for lower lows. Investors should try to deploy most of their capital in a range close to the bottom instead of trying to time the bottom because timing the bottom is impossible.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Moves Silently With 20% Rise, Will Price Retest $27?
ENS price outshines the market as price shows strength rallying to a high of $20. ENS tops the crypto price as it cracks over 20% gain in less than 24 hours despite the crypto bloodbath. The price of ENS shows bullish signs as the price holds above the 50 and...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Why Bears Target Additional Weakness
Bitcoin price is struggling below the $19,200 support against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses below the $18,500 support in the near term. Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $19,200 and $19,500 levels. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
When is the crypto winter going to end? Here are some tokens trying to challenge the bear market
The crypto market is not in its healthiest state. There’s no clear indication of when the crypto winter is going to end. However, not all investors are pessimistic about the state of the market. There are in fact many tokens that are set to challenge the bear market trend,...
NEWSBTC
MANA, GMT, XRP, and IMPT: Which token is more likely to reach $1 in 2023?
As we progress through the final quarter of 2022, it’s time to start looking ahead to see where to place your investment today to benefit you next year. We have our sights on Decentraland (MANA), Stepn (GMT), IMPT (IMPT), and Ripple (XRP) and are trying to assess which token is more likely to hit $1 in 2023.
NEWSBTC
Solana-Based Mango Protocol Suffers $100M+ Exploit
Mango Markets was victim to the latest exploit this week, as crypto cannot seem to escape an absolutely abhorrent Tuesday. Two exploits less than one day apart – and less than a week after the BNB Chain exploit that utilized a bridge to create millions of new BNB. Another nine-figure exploit has rocked the crypto sphere, this time with Solana-based Mango Markets. The protocol faced a massive drain of funds, over $100M worth, after a hacker drained the project through price manipulation and high-dollar leverage.
NEWSBTC
COLD CHAIN (CEB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed COLD CHAIN (CEB) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CEB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, COLD CHAIN (CEB)...
NEWSBTC
What will be Trending in Crypto in 2023: Meme Coins, Eco-Friendly Tokens, or ETH Challengers?
By the time the crypto market comes out of the long-drawn winter of 2022, most cryptocurrencies would’ve undergone a fair correction. And if this year is any lesson, the market will shift its focus from buzz to innovation in 2023. What cryptos will rule a value-driven market — meme...
NEWSBTC
Ariva (ARV) vs. Omax Coin (OMAX) vs. The Hideaways (HDWY): Where Should You Invest?
Three cryptocurrencies Ariva (ARV), Omax Coin (OMAX), and The Hideaways (HDWY) are catching investors’ attention – but which one comes out on top and why?. Investors put higher stakes in cryptocurrency projects with real-world functions than those without. After all, use cases ensure that a token’s price will remain supported even in a highly-speculative trading environment.
NEWSBTC
These are the emerging cryptos that will stay for long
Despite the crypto winter that the market experienced this year, and the fact that it is still in a bit of a slump, there are crypto assets out there that are showing a lot of promise. The market still has tokens that are generating a lot of excitement. These are strong indicators that these tokens will be a part of the market well into the medium-term and even find long-term success.
NEWSBTC
Huobi Token Spikes Nearly 30% In Last 24 Hours As HT Seen Rising On Revival Plans
Huobi has had its ups and downs, just like every other entity in the crypto space. Not surprising. Before the Chinese 2021 ban on cryptocurrency transactions, the COO of the company, Robin Zhu, came under investigation in China for unspecified reasons. The exchange announced it had lost 920 BTC and...
Comments / 0