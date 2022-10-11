ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Plays Ping Pong As Price Continues In A Range, Where Is Price Headed?

BTC prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. BTC trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of BTC needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $20,500 to initiate recovery...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Crypto Winter Bottom Should Check These Data

Bitcoin bulls continue to feel the pinch as the currency has dropped 8.17 percent in value over the past seven days. BTC investors are looking forward to a market bottom, and Glassnode claims that the market has bottomed out. Nonetheless, whales and major institutions are currently in the accumulation phase,...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Crypto Quant Data Hints An Imminent Bitcoin Price Rally, Will It Be Strong?

The beginning of 2022 has been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Many experts believe the digital token will eventually hit the $100K price. For them, this is not a case of if but when. Deutsche Bank also reported that some Bitcoin investors see BTC reaching a price of $110,000 in five years.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Top 6 Crypto ICO Presales to Buy Now

This article will look at the top 6 crypto ICO presales to buy now. Presales give you the excellent opportunity to buy a token before it gets released to the public. This often means that you can buy it at a discount compared to the price it gets launched at. This makes ICO presales one of the best investment opportunities in the crypto space. However, big rewards usually come with significant risks as well. This is why you need to understand how crypto ICOs work and what to look out for to find premium ICO listings.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning

The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Here Are The Crypto That Kept Green During The Bloodbath

The crypto market is bouncing back from another sudden move into the lows with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies recording heavy losses. In this dangerous environment for risk, there are a select few tokens still in profit with the potential to continue swimming against the tide in the coming weeks.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Uniglo.io, Polygon And Ethereum Classic Are Primed. What Are You Waiting For?

Investors must act quickly. It is their job to wade through the bearish narrative, dispel the fear and take action. Most investors will miss the bottom; worse, most will fail to take advantage of the current valuations waiting for lower lows. Investors should try to deploy most of their capital in a range close to the bottom instead of trying to time the bottom because timing the bottom is impossible.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

MANA, GMT, XRP, and IMPT: Which token is more likely to reach $1 in 2023?

As we progress through the final quarter of 2022, it’s time to start looking ahead to see where to place your investment today to benefit you next year. We have our sights on Decentraland (MANA), Stepn (GMT), IMPT (IMPT), and Ripple (XRP) and are trying to assess which token is more likely to hit $1 in 2023.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Solana-Based Mango Protocol Suffers $100M+ Exploit

Mango Markets was victim to the latest exploit this week, as crypto cannot seem to escape an absolutely abhorrent Tuesday. Two exploits less than one day apart – and less than a week after the BNB Chain exploit that utilized a bridge to create millions of new BNB. Another nine-figure exploit has rocked the crypto sphere, this time with Solana-based Mango Markets. The protocol faced a massive drain of funds, over $100M worth, after a hacker drained the project through price manipulation and high-dollar leverage.
BITCOIN
NEWSBTC

COLD CHAIN (CEB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed COLD CHAIN (CEB) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CEB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, COLD CHAIN (CEB)...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Ariva (ARV) vs. Omax Coin (OMAX) vs. The Hideaways (HDWY): Where Should You Invest?

Three cryptocurrencies Ariva (ARV), Omax Coin (OMAX), and The Hideaways (HDWY) are catching investors’ attention – but which one comes out on top and why?. Investors put higher stakes in cryptocurrency projects with real-world functions than those without. After all, use cases ensure that a token’s price will remain supported even in a highly-speculative trading environment.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

These are the emerging cryptos that will stay for long

Despite the crypto winter that the market experienced this year, and the fact that it is still in a bit of a slump, there are crypto assets out there that are showing a lot of promise. The market still has tokens that are generating a lot of excitement. These are strong indicators that these tokens will be a part of the market well into the medium-term and even find long-term success.
MARKETS

